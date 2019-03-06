Try 3 months for $3
Clip art baseball

MLB preseason

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 6, Boston 1

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 6

St. Louis 9, N.Y. Yankees 5

Atlanta (ss) 4, Miami (ss) 0

Houston 11, Miami (ss) 5

Atlanta (ss) 8, Detroit 2

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 7

Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 1

Texas 12, San Francisco 5

Milwaukee 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 5

Cincinnati 6, San Diego 4

Oakland 7, Seattle 4

Cleveland 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

College

NORTHERN SUN

Walsh 11, U-Mary 0

Minot St. 7, New Mexico Highlands 4

Presentation 29-6, Bemidji St. 9-5

Minn. St.-Mankato 4, Findlay 3

St. Cloud St. 15, Concordia-St. Paul 6

Wayne St. 11, Dakota Wesleyan 1

Upper Iowa at Quincy (DH), ccd.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 8, Widener 2

Gwynedd Mercy 8, Wartburg 3

Linescore

GWYNEDD MERCY 8, WARTBURG 3

Wartburg;100;010;001 -- 3;8;3

Gwynedd Mercy;200;000;51x -- 8;10;3

Rex, Eybers (7), Hurd (8) and Baumann. Wildrick, Sullivan (8) and Nardini, Lopez. WP -- Wildrick. LP -- Eybers. 2B -- DeKruyf (Wart), Mulvey (GM), Keen (GM).

Records: Wartburg 1-3, Gwynedd Mercy 4-5.

