MLB preseason
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 6, Boston 1
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 6
St. Louis 9, N.Y. Yankees 5
Atlanta (ss) 4, Miami (ss) 0
Houston 11, Miami (ss) 5
Atlanta (ss) 8, Detroit 2
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 7
Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 1
Texas 12, San Francisco 5
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 5
Cincinnati 6, San Diego 4
Oakland 7, Seattle 4
Cleveland 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
College
NORTHERN SUN
Walsh 11, U-Mary 0
Minot St. 7, New Mexico Highlands 4
Presentation 29-6, Bemidji St. 9-5
Minn. St.-Mankato 4, Findlay 3
St. Cloud St. 15, Concordia-St. Paul 6
Wayne St. 11, Dakota Wesleyan 1
Upper Iowa at Quincy (DH), ccd.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 8, Widener 2
Gwynedd Mercy 8, Wartburg 3
Linescore
GWYNEDD MERCY 8, WARTBURG 3
Wartburg;100;010;001 -- 3;8;3
Gwynedd Mercy;200;000;51x -- 8;10;3
Rex, Eybers (7), Hurd (8) and Baumann. Wildrick, Sullivan (8) and Nardini, Lopez. WP -- Wildrick. LP -- Eybers. 2B -- DeKruyf (Wart), Mulvey (GM), Keen (GM).
Records: Wartburg 1-3, Gwynedd Mercy 4-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.