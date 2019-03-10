Try 3 months for $3
MLB preseason

AMERICAN LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

Toronto;9;6;.600

Oakland;10;7;.588

Kansas City;10;7;.588

New York;8;6;.571

Baltimore;9;7;.563

Cleveland;9;7;.563

Minnesota;8;7;.533

Houston;8;7;.533

Los Angeles;9;8;.529

Seattle;7;7;.500

Detroit;7;9;.438

Tampa Bay;7;9;.438

Chicago;6;9;.400

Boston;6;10;.375

Texas;5;9;.357

NATIONAL LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

San Diego;10;5;.667

Chicago;11;7;.611

Los Angeles;9;6;.600

Philadelphia;9;6;.600

Atlanta;9;7;.563

Washington;8;7;.533

Milwaukee;9;8;.529

Arizona;8;8;.500

New York;8;8;.500

Pittsburgh;7;9;.438

St. Louis;6;8;.429

Miami;7;10;.412

Colorado;6;10;.375

San Francisco;5;10;.333

Cincinnati;4;10;.286

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 6, Pittsburgh 5

Miami 5, Atlanta 2

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 2, Detroit 2

Toronto 10, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 5

Washington 6, Houston 4

N.Y. Mets 9, St. Louis 1

Oakland (ss) 5, San Francisco (ss) 4

Arizona (ss) 3, Cincinnati 2

San Diego 11, Kansas City 6

Texas 7, San Francisco (ss) 6

Oakland (ss) 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Seattle (ss) 9, L.A. Angels 9

L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado (ss) 1

Cleveland 16, Seattle (ss) 2

Arizona (ss) 5, Colorado (ss) 2

College

BIG TEN

Evansville 6, Iowa 0

NORTHERN SUN

New York Inst. of Technology 7, Minn.-Crookston 2

Concordia-St. Paul 4, St. Cloud St. 1

Northwoods (Mich.) 23, Minn.-Duluth 3

AMERICAN RIVERS

Cornell 11, Wartburg 4

Washington-St. Louis 3-8, Luther 2-6

Buena Vista 11-10, Grinnell 1-14

Central 15-2, Martin Luther (Minn.) 2-3

Simpson 10-1, Utica 0-0

Dubuque 4, St. Thomas 3, 10 innings

Loras 9, Juniata 2

Linescores

CORNELL 11, WARTBURG 4

Wartburg;120;000;010 -- 4;10;7

Cornell;203;221;10x -- 11;10;3

Rex, Eybers (2), Primrose (5), Kraus (7), Butler (8) and Baumann, King Jr. Kornstad, Davis (8), Heneghan (9) and Schwartz, Sutter. WP -- Kornstad. LP -- Eybers. 2B -- Ridge (Wart), Hovick (Wart), Wichman (Corn), Renger (Corn). 3B -- Sacia (Wart). HR -- Renger (Corn).

Records: Wartburg 2-6, Cornell 2-1.

EVANSVILLE 6-3, IOWA 0-1

First game

Iowa;000;000;000 -- 0;3;4

Evansville;000;220;20x -- 6;9;2

Baumann, Davitt (6) and Martin, McCleary. Croner, Allinger (8) and Komonosky. WP -- Croner (3-1). LP -- Baumann (0-1). 2B -- Komonosky 2 (Evans), Craig (Evans), Reeder (Evans).

Second game

Iowa;001;000;000 -- 1;8;0

Evansville;100;101;00x -- 3;9;0

Judkins, Shimp (6), Hoffman (7) and Berst, McCleary. Weigand, Gray (4), McMahill (9) and Komonosky. WP -- Gray (1-0). LP -- Judkins (1-1). 2B -- Sher (Iowa), Reeder (Evans), Shepherd (Evans), Craig (Evans), Borgstrom (Evans).

Records: Iowa 7-6, Evansville 7-6.

