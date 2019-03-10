MLB preseason
AMERICAN LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
Toronto;9;6;.600
Oakland;10;7;.588
Kansas City;10;7;.588
New York;8;6;.571
Baltimore;9;7;.563
Cleveland;9;7;.563
Minnesota;8;7;.533
Houston;8;7;.533
Los Angeles;9;8;.529
Seattle;7;7;.500
Detroit;7;9;.438
Tampa Bay;7;9;.438
Chicago;6;9;.400
Boston;6;10;.375
Texas;5;9;.357
NATIONAL LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
San Diego;10;5;.667
Chicago;11;7;.611
Los Angeles;9;6;.600
Philadelphia;9;6;.600
Atlanta;9;7;.563
Washington;8;7;.533
Milwaukee;9;8;.529
Arizona;8;8;.500
New York;8;8;.500
Pittsburgh;7;9;.438
St. Louis;6;8;.429
Miami;7;10;.412
Colorado;6;10;.375
San Francisco;5;10;.333
Cincinnati;4;10;.286
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 6, Pittsburgh 5
Miami 5, Atlanta 2
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 2, Detroit 2
Toronto 10, Minnesota 1
Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 5
Washington 6, Houston 4
N.Y. Mets 9, St. Louis 1
Oakland (ss) 5, San Francisco (ss) 4
Arizona (ss) 3, Cincinnati 2
San Diego 11, Kansas City 6
Texas 7, San Francisco (ss) 6
Oakland (ss) 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 5
Seattle (ss) 9, L.A. Angels 9
L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado (ss) 1
Cleveland 16, Seattle (ss) 2
Arizona (ss) 5, Colorado (ss) 2
College
BIG TEN
Evansville 6, Iowa 0
NORTHERN SUN
New York Inst. of Technology 7, Minn.-Crookston 2
Concordia-St. Paul 4, St. Cloud St. 1
Northwoods (Mich.) 23, Minn.-Duluth 3
AMERICAN RIVERS
Cornell 11, Wartburg 4
Washington-St. Louis 3-8, Luther 2-6
Buena Vista 11-10, Grinnell 1-14
Central 15-2, Martin Luther (Minn.) 2-3
Simpson 10-1, Utica 0-0
Dubuque 4, St. Thomas 3, 10 innings
Loras 9, Juniata 2
Linescores
CORNELL 11, WARTBURG 4
Wartburg;120;000;010 -- 4;10;7
Cornell;203;221;10x -- 11;10;3
Rex, Eybers (2), Primrose (5), Kraus (7), Butler (8) and Baumann, King Jr. Kornstad, Davis (8), Heneghan (9) and Schwartz, Sutter. WP -- Kornstad. LP -- Eybers. 2B -- Ridge (Wart), Hovick (Wart), Wichman (Corn), Renger (Corn). 3B -- Sacia (Wart). HR -- Renger (Corn).
Records: Wartburg 2-6, Cornell 2-1.
EVANSVILLE 6-3, IOWA 0-1
First game
Iowa;000;000;000 -- 0;3;4
Evansville;000;220;20x -- 6;9;2
Baumann, Davitt (6) and Martin, McCleary. Croner, Allinger (8) and Komonosky. WP -- Croner (3-1). LP -- Baumann (0-1). 2B -- Komonosky 2 (Evans), Craig (Evans), Reeder (Evans).
Second game
Iowa;001;000;000 -- 1;8;0
Evansville;100;101;00x -- 3;9;0
Judkins, Shimp (6), Hoffman (7) and Berst, McCleary. Weigand, Gray (4), McMahill (9) and Komonosky. WP -- Gray (1-0). LP -- Judkins (1-1). 2B -- Sher (Iowa), Reeder (Evans), Shepherd (Evans), Craig (Evans), Borgstrom (Evans).
Records: Iowa 7-6, Evansville 7-6.
