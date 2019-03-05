MLB preseason
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 8, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 10, Baltimore 4
Toronto 5, Detroit 2
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay (ss) 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox (ss) 0
Oakland 4, Texas 1
San Diego (ss) 7, Chicago White Sox (ss) 4
L.A. Angels 9, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 1, Colorado 0
Seattle 7, San Diego (ss) 7
Tampa Bay (ss) 7, South Florida 2
Kansas City 5, Arizona 3
College
NORTHERN SUN
Minn. St.-Mankato 7, Gannon 2
Minn.-Crookston 5, Grand Valley St. 2
New Mexico Highlands 5-9, Minot St. 2-3
Cedarville 5, Minn.-Crookston 4
Concordia-St. Paul 23, Wayne St. 15
Wheeling Jesuit vs. U-Mary (DH)
Benedictine vs. St. Cloud St.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 13, Wartburg 2
Linescore
CONCORDIA 13, WARTBURG 2
Conc.-Moor.;243;000;4 -- 13;9;0
Wartburg;000;100;1 -- 2;9;2
Ver Steeg, Richards (2), Thompson (5), McBain (7) and Sames. Kilpatrick, Kraus (2), M. Milewski (5), Greenlee (7) and Baumann. WP -- Richards (1-0). LP -- Kilpatrick (0-1). 2B -- Hoeft (Con), Penske (Con), Sames (Con), Ridge (Wart), Jeffery (Wart).
Records: Wartburg 1-2, Concordia 3-0.
