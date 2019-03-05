Try 3 months for $3
MLB preseason

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 8, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 10, Baltimore 4

Toronto 5, Detroit 2

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay (ss) 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox (ss) 0

Oakland 4, Texas 1

San Diego (ss) 7, Chicago White Sox (ss) 4

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 1, Colorado 0

Seattle 7, San Diego (ss) 7

Tampa Bay (ss) 7, South Florida 2

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3

College

NORTHERN SUN

Minn. St.-Mankato 7, Gannon 2

Minn.-Crookston 5, Grand Valley St. 2

New Mexico Highlands 5-9, Minot St. 2-3

Cedarville 5, Minn.-Crookston 4

Concordia-St. Paul 23, Wayne St. 15

Wheeling Jesuit vs. U-Mary (DH)

Benedictine vs. St. Cloud St.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 13, Wartburg 2

Linescore

CONCORDIA 13, WARTBURG 2

Conc.-Moor.;243;000;4 -- 13;9;0

Wartburg;000;100;1 -- 2;9;2

Ver Steeg, Richards (2), Thompson (5), McBain (7) and Sames. Kilpatrick, Kraus (2), M. Milewski (5), Greenlee (7) and Baumann. WP -- Richards (1-0). LP -- Kilpatrick (0-1). 2B -- Hoeft (Con), Penske (Con), Sames (Con), Ridge (Wart), Jeffery (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 1-2, Concordia 3-0.

