Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

NL Division Series

(Best-of-five)

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6, St. Louis leads series 1-0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0, L.A. leads series 1-0

GAMES TODAY

Washington (Strasburg 18-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBA), 8:37 p.m. (TBS)

St. Louis (Flaherty 11-8) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-6), 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

GAMES SUNDAY

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at St. Louis (TBA), 3:10 p.m. (TBS)

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:45 p.m. (TBS)

GAMES MONDAY

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, TBD, if necessary (TBS)

Atlanta at St. Louis, TBD, if necessary (TBS)

AL Division series

(Best-of-five)

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 1:05 p.m. (FS1)

Minnesota (Berrios 14-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 15-6), 6:07 p.m. (MLB)

GAMES SATURDAY

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-8) at Houston (Cole, 20-5), 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

Minnesota (TBA) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-9), 4:07 p.m. (FS1)

GAMES MONDAY

Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6), TBD (MLB)

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1) at Minnesota (TBA), TBD (FS1 or MLB)

GAMES TUESDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, TBD, if necessary (FS1)

Houston at Tampa Bay, TBD, if necessary (FS1)

