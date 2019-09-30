mlb-logo-mlb

MLB postseason

x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Game today: Milwaukee at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), 7:08 p.m. (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6) at Oakland, 7:09 p.m. (ESPN)

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Houston vs. Oakland-Tampa Bay winner

Friday, Oct. 4: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1 or MLB)

Saturday, Oct. 5: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1 or MLB)

N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota

Friday, Oct. 4: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)

Saturday, Oct. 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)

National League

L.A. Dodgers vs. Washington-Milwaukee winner

Thursday, Oct. 3: Washington-Milwaukee winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4: Washington-Milwaukee winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

Atlanta vs. St. Louis

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4: St, Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

