Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

Wild card games

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

American League

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1, Tampa Bay advances

AL Division series

(Best-of-five)

GAMES FRIDAY

Tampa Bay at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 1:05 p.m. (FS1)

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:07 p.m. (MLB)

GAMES SATURDAY

Tampa Bay at Houston (Cole, 20-5), 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 4:07 p.m. (FS1)

GAMES MONDAY

Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Tampa Bay, TBD (MLB)

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

NL Division Series

(Best-of-five)

GAMES THURSDAY

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-8), 4:02 p.m. (TBS)

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

GAMES FRIDAY

Washington (Corbin 14-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 8:37 p.m. (TBS)

St. Louis at Atlanta, 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

GAMES SUNDAY

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:45 p.m. (TBS)

Atlanta at St. Louis, 3:10 p.m. (TBS)

