MLB playoffs

Wild card games

TUESDAY'S RESULT

National League

Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

GAME TODAY

American League

Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6) at Oakland (Manaea 4-0), 7:09 p.m. (ESPN)

AL Division series

(Best-of-five)

GAMES FRIDAY

Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 1:05 p.m. (FS1)

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:07 p.m. (MLB)

GAMES SATURDAY

Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 4:07 p.m. (FS1)

GAMES MONDAY

Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner, TBD (MLB)

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

NL Division Series

(Best-of-five)

GAMES THURSDAY

St. Louis at Atlanta, 4:02 p.m. (TBS)

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

GAMES FRIDAY

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. (TBS)

St. Louis at Atlanta, 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

GAMES SUNDAY

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, TBD (TBS)

Atlanta at St. Louis, TBD (TBS)

