MLB playoffs
Wild card games
TUESDAY'S RESULT
National League
Washington 4, Milwaukee 3
GAME TODAY
American League
Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6) at Oakland (Manaea 4-0), 7:09 p.m. (ESPN)
AL Division series
(Best-of-five)
GAMES FRIDAY
Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 1:05 p.m. (FS1)
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:07 p.m. (MLB)
GAMES SATURDAY
Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 4:07 p.m. (FS1)
GAMES MONDAY
Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner, TBD (MLB)
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
NL Division Series
(Best-of-five)
GAMES THURSDAY
St. Louis at Atlanta, 4:02 p.m. (TBS)
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
GAMES FRIDAY
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. (TBS)
St. Louis at Atlanta, 3:37 p.m. (TBS)
GAMES SUNDAY
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, TBD (TBS)
Atlanta at St. Louis, TBD (TBS)
