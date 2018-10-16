Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

AL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Boston 8, Houston 2, Boston leads series 2-1

GAME TODAY

Boston (Porcello 17-7) at Houston (Morton 15-3), 8:39 p.m. (TBS)

GAME THURSDAY

Boston at Houston, 7:09 p.m. (TBS)

GAME SATURDAY

Houston at Boston, 4:09 p.m. (TBS), if necessary

NL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 1, 13 innings, series tied 2-2

GAME TODAY

Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 9-5), 4:05 p.m. (FS1)

GAME FRIDAY

Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 7:39 p.m. (FS1), if necessary

GAME SATURDAY

Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 8:09 p.m. (FS1), if necessary

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments