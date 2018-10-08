Try 1 month for 99¢
MONDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 11, Cleveland 3, Houston wins series 3-0

Boston 16, N.Y. Yankees 1, Boston leads series 2-1

GAME TODAY

Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York (Sabathia 9-7), 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

GAME THURSDAY

New York at Boston, 6:40 p.m., if necessary

NL Division Series

(Best-of-five)

MONDAY'S RESULT

Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 1, L.A. wins series 3-1

