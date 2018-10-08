MLB playoffs
AL Division Series
(Best-of-five)
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 11, Cleveland 3, Houston wins series 3-0
Boston 16, N.Y. Yankees 1, Boston leads series 2-1
GAME TODAY
Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York (Sabathia 9-7), 7:07 p.m. (TBS)
GAME THURSDAY
New York at Boston, 6:40 p.m., if necessary
NL Division Series
(Best-of-five)
MONDAY'S RESULT
Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 1, L.A. wins series 3-1
