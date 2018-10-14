MLB playoffs
NL Championship Series
(Best-of-seven)
GAME TODAY
Milwaukee (Chacin 15-8) at Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5), 6:39 p.m. (FS1), series tied 1-1
GAME TUESDAY
Milwaukee at Los Angeles (Hill 11-5), 8:09 p.m. (FS1)
GAME WEDNESDAY
Milwaukee at Los Angeles, 4:05 p.m. (FS1)
AL Championship Series
(Best-of-seven)
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
Houston 7, Boston 2
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Boston 7, Houston 5, series tied 1-1
GAME TUESDAY
Boston at Houston, 4:09 p.m. (TBS)
GAME WEDNESDAY
Boston at Houston, 7:39 p.m. (TBS)
