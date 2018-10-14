Try 1 month for 99¢
MLB playoffs

NL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

GAME TODAY

Milwaukee (Chacin 15-8) at Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5), 6:39 p.m. (FS1), series tied 1-1

GAME TUESDAY

Milwaukee at Los Angeles (Hill 11-5), 8:09 p.m. (FS1)

GAME WEDNESDAY

Milwaukee at Los Angeles, 4:05 p.m. (FS1)

AL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

Houston 7, Boston 2

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Boston 7, Houston 5, series tied 1-1

GAME TUESDAY

Boston at Houston, 4:09 p.m. (TBS)

GAME WEDNESDAY

Boston at Houston, 7:39 p.m. (TBS)

