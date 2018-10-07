MLB playoffs
AL Division Series
(Best-of-five)
GAMES TODAY
Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8), 12:30 p.m. (TBS), Houston leads series 2-0
Boston (Eovaldi 6-7) at New York (Severino 19-8), 6:40 p.m. (TBS), series tied 1-1
GAMES TUESDAY
Houston at Cleveland, 3:35 p.m., if necessary (TBS)
Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York (Sabathia 9-7), 7:07 p.m. (TBS)
GAMES THURSDAY
Cleveland at Houston, 3:07 p.m., if necessary
New York at Boston, 6:40 p.m., if necessary
NL Division Series
(Best-of-five)
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 0, Milwaukee wins series 3-0
Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. leads series 2-1
GAME TODAY
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)
GAME WEDNESDAY
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:07 p.m. (FS1), if necessary
