MLB playoffs

AL Division Series

(Best-of-five)

GAMES TODAY

Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8), 12:30 p.m. (TBS), Houston leads series 2-0

Boston (Eovaldi 6-7) at New York (Severino 19-8), 6:40 p.m. (TBS), series tied 1-1

GAMES TUESDAY

Houston at Cleveland, 3:35 p.m., if necessary (TBS)

Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York (Sabathia 9-7), 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

GAMES THURSDAY

Cleveland at Houston, 3:07 p.m., if necessary

New York at Boston, 6:40 p.m., if necessary

NL Division Series

(Best-of-five)

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 0, Milwaukee wins series 3-0

Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. leads series 2-1

GAME TODAY

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

GAME WEDNESDAY

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:07 p.m. (FS1), if necessary

