Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

AL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Boston 4, Houston 1, Boston wins series 4-1

NL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

GAME TODAY

Los Angeles (Ryu 7-3) at Milwaukee, 7:39 p.m. (FS1), L.A. leads series 3-2

GAME SATURDAY

Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 8:09 p.m. (FS1), if necessary

