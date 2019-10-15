Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

AL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston leads series 2-1

GAME TODAY

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m. (FS1)

GAME THURSDAY

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m. (FS1)

GAME SATURDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 3:08 or 7:08 p.m., if necessary (FS1)

NL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Washington 7, St. Louis 4, Washington wins series 4-0

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments