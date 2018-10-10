MLB playoffs
AL Division Series
AL Championship Series
(Best-of-seven)
GAME SATURDAY
Houston at Boston, 7:09 p.m. (TBS)
GAME SUNDAY
Houston at Boston, 6:09 p.m. (TBS)
GAME TUESDAY
Boston at Houston, TBD (TBS)
NL Championship Series
(Best-of-seven)
GAME FRIDAY
Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 7:09 p.m. (KFXA or FS1)
GAME SATURDAY
Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 3:09 p.m. (KFXA or FS1)
GAME MONDAY
Milwaukee at Los Angeles, TBD (KFXA or FS1)
