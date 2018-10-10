Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

AL Division Series

AL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

GAME SATURDAY

Houston at Boston, 7:09 p.m. (TBS)

GAME SUNDAY

Houston at Boston, 6:09 p.m. (TBS)

GAME TUESDAY

Boston at Houston, TBD (TBS)

NL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

GAME FRIDAY

Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 7:09 p.m. (KFXA or FS1)

GAME SATURDAY

Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 3:09 p.m. (KFXA or FS1)

GAME MONDAY

Milwaukee at Los Angeles, TBD (KFXA or FS1)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments