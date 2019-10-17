Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

AL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3, Houston leads series 3-1

GAME TODAY

Houston (Verlander 21-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 15-6), 6:08 p.m. (FS1)

GAME SATURDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:08 p.m., if necessary (FS1)

GAME SUNDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:38 p.m., if necessary (FS1)

World Series

(Best-of-seven)

GAME TUESDAY

Washington at Houston-N.Y. Yankees winner (KFXA)

GAME WEDNESDAY

Washington at Houston-N.Y. Yankees winner (KFXA)

GAME FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Houston-N.Y. Yankees winner at Washington (KFXA)

GAME SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Houston-N.Y. Yankees winner at Washington (KFXA)

