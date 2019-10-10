MLB playoffs
AL Division Series
(Best-of-five)
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1, Houston wins series 3-2
AL Championship Series
(Best-of-seven)
GAME SATURDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:08 p.m. (Fox or FS1)
GAME SUNDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:08 p.m. (Fox or FS1)
GAME TUESDAY
Houston at N.Y. Yankees (Fox or FS1)
GAME WEDNESDAY
Houston at N.Y. Yankees (Fox or FS1)
NL Championship Series
(Best-of-seven)
GAME TODAY
Washington (Sanchez 11-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14), 7:08 p.m. (TBS)
GAME SATURDAY
Washington (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-10), 3:08 p.m. (TBS)
GAME MONDAY
St. Louis (Flaherty 11-8) at Washington (TBS)
GAME TUESDAY
St. Louis at Washington (TBS)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.