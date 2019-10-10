Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

AL Division Series

(Best-of-five)

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1, Houston wins series 3-2

AL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

GAME SATURDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:08 p.m. (Fox or FS1)

GAME SUNDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:08 p.m. (Fox or FS1)

GAME TUESDAY

Houston at N.Y. Yankees (Fox or FS1)

GAME WEDNESDAY

Houston at N.Y. Yankees (Fox or FS1)

NL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

GAME TODAY

Washington (Sanchez 11-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14), 7:08 p.m. (TBS)

GAME SATURDAY

Washington (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-10), 3:08 p.m. (TBS)

GAME MONDAY

St. Louis (Flaherty 11-8) at Washington (TBS)

GAME TUESDAY

St. Louis at Washington (TBS)

