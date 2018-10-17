Try 1 month for 99¢
MLB playoffs

AL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Boston 8, Houston 6, Boston leads series 3-1

GAME TODAY

Boston at Houston, 7:09 p.m. (TBS)

GAME SATURDAY

Houston (TBA) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 4:09 p.m. (TBS), if necessary

NL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Los Angeles 5, Milwaukee 2, L.A. leads series 3-2

GAME FRIDAY

Los Angeles (Ryu 7-3) at Milwaukee, 7:39 p.m. (FS1)

GAME SATURDAY

Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 8:09 p.m. (FS1), if necessary

