Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

Wild-card round

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2

AL Division Series

(Best-of-five)

GAMES FRIDAY

Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Houston (Verlander 16-9), 1:05 p.m. (TBS)

New York at Boston (Sale 12-4), 6:32 p.m. (TBS)

GAMES SATURDAY

Cleveland (Carrasco 17-10) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

New York at Boston (Price (16-7), 7:15 p.m. (TBS)

GAMES MONDAY

Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York, TBA (TBS)

Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8), TBA (TBS)

NL Division Series

(Best-of-five)

GAMES THURSDAY

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:07 p.m. (FS1)

Atlanta (Mike Foltynewicz 13-10) at Los Angeles (Ryu 7-3), 7:37 p.m. (MLB)

GAMES FRIDAY

Colorado at Milwaukee, 3:15 p.m. (FS1)

Atlanta at Los Angeles (Kershaw 9-5), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)

GAMES SUNDAY

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:37 p.m. (MLB)

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:07 p.m. (FS1)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments