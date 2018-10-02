MLB playoffs
Wild-card round
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Colorado 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings
GAME TODAY
Oakland (Hendriks 0-1) at New York (Severino 19-8), 7:08 p.m. (TBS)
AL Division Series
(Best-of-five)
GAMES FRIDAY
Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Houston (Verlander 16-9), 1:05 p.m. (TBS)
New York-Oakland winner at Boston (Sale 12-4), 6:32 p.m. (TBS)
GAMES SATURDAY
Cleveland (Carrasco 17-10) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 3:37 p.m. (TBS)
New York-Oakland winner at Boston (Price (16-7), 7:15 p.m. (TBS)
GAMES MONDAY
Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York-Oakland winner, TBA (TBS)
Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8), TBA (TBS)
NL Division Series
(Best-of-five)
GAMES THURSDAY
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:07 p.m. (FS1)
Atlanta (Mike Foltynewicz 13-10) at Los Angeles, 7:37 p.m. (MLB)
GAMES FRIDAY
Colorado at Milwaukee, 3:15 p.m. (FS1)
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8:37 p.m. (FS1)
GAMES SUNDAY
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:37 p.m. (MLB)
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:07 p.m. (FS1)
