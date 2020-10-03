Baseball: MLB playoff glance

BASEBALL
MLB playoffs
WILD CARD SERIES
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0, Miami wins series, 2-0
San Diego 4, St. Louis 0, San Diego wins series, 2-1
DIVISION SERIES
GAMES MONDAY
New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-3) vs. Oakland (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (FS1 or MLB)
Miami vs. Atlanta (FS1 or MLB)
FOOTBALL
College
ACC
North Carolina 26, Boston College 22
NC State 30, Pittsburgh 29
Florida State 41, Jacksonville State 24
Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31
Wake Forest 66, Campbell 14
AMERICAN
Cincinnati 28, South Florida 7
SMU 30, Memphis 27
Georgia State 49, East Carolina 29
Air Force 40, Navy 7
BIG 12
TCU 33, Texas 31
Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7
West Virginia 27, Baylor 21
Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 21
C-USA
Southern Miss 41, North Texas 31
UAB 21, UTSA 13
Florida Atlantic 21, Charlotte 17
Western Kentucky 20, Middle Tennessee 17
SEC
Georgia 27, Auburn 6
Arkansas 21, Mississippi State 14
Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24
Florida 38, South Carolina 24
LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7
Tennessee 35, Missouri 12
Mississippi 42, Kentucky 41
SUN BELT
Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas State 23
Georgia Southern 35, UL-Monroe 30
FCS
North Dakota State 39, Central Arkansas 28
VOLLEYBALL
College
Friday
BIG 12
Iowa State def. Texas Tech, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20
Prep
Saturday’s area results
AGWSR def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 21-11, 24-22
BCLUW def. North Fayette Valley, 21-14, 21-7
Dyersville Beckman def. AGWSR, 25-14, 25-16
Dyersville Beckman def. Grundy Center, 21-18, 21-16
Central Springs def. Tripoli, 25-17, 25-17
Charles City def. Central Springs, 25-22, 25-14
Charles City def. Tripoli, 25-20, 25-21
Charles City def. Turkey Valley, 25-15, 25-15
Waterloo Columbus def. BCLUW, 21-15, 19-21, 18-16
Decorah def. Davenport North, 21-14, 23-21
Decorah def. Tipton, 21-15, 21-11
Denver def. AGWSR, 21-11, 21-13
Denver def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 21-12, 21-14
Denver def. Mount Vernon, 21-18, 21-12
Denver def. Waverly-Shell Rock, 21-18, 21-23, 15-13
Dubuque Senior def. Decorah, 22-20, 16-21, 15-6
Grundy Center def. Nevada, 21-16, 21-23, 15-8
Independence def. Don Bosco, 21-15, 21-12
Independence def. Lake Mills, 21-14, 21-13
Independence def. Waterloo East, 21-17, 21-7
Marion def. Independence, 25-17, 25-22
Marion def. Starmont, 21-13, 21-8
Marion def. Waterloo West, 21-19, 20-22, 15-6
Mount Vernon def. AGWSR, 21-8, 16-21, 15-4
Mount Vernon def. Grundy Center, 25-15, 25-14
New Hampton def. Oelwein, 25-7, 25-12
Osage def. Dyersville Beckman, 22-20, 21-9
Osage def. Grundy Center, 21-18, 21-12
Osage def. Nevada, 21-19, 21-14
Pleasant Valley def. Decorah, 21-15, 21-16
South Tama def. Oelwein, 25-20, 25-18
Starmont def. Waterloo West, 21-13, 21-14
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Marion, 21-9, 13-21, 15-9
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Starmont, 21-10, 21-13
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Waterloo West, 20-22, 21-14, 19-17
Turkey Valley def. Central Springs, 25-20, 25-13
Turkey Valley def. Tripoli, 25-22, 13-25, 15-10
Union Community def. Dyersville Beckman, 17-21, 21-16, 15-11
Union Community def. Denver, 17-25, 25-21, 18-16
Union Community def. Grundy Center, 21-19, 21-19
Union Community def. Nevada, 21-17, 21-12
Vinton-Shellsburg def. Starmont, 25-20, 25-14
Wapsie Valley def. New Hampton, 25-10, 25-21
Wapsie Valley def. Oelwein, 25-13, 25-5
Wapsie Valley def. South Tama, 25-8, 25-13
Waterloo West def. Don Bosco, 25-14, 25-13
Waterloo West def. Vinton-Shellsburg, 26-24, 25-23
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 21-23, 21-8, 15-5
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Mount Vernon, 21-19, 21-18
Waverly-Shell Rock Tournament
SEMIFINALS
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Osage
Union def. Denver
CHAMPIONSHIP
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Union, 14-25, 25-21, 19-17
BOWLING
League reports
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS — Sweet Peas 2,665-976. Men’s series: Doug Coffin 587, Dennis Kruger 583, Don Pearce 563, Amon Cornelius 563. Games: Andy Jones 234, Coffin 216, Cornelius 213. Women’s series: Sharon Kendall 572, Kathy Auringer 517, Theresa Hill 498. Games: Kendall 229, Auringer 198, Hill 180.
SR. YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES — Wrens 2,680, 4-Does 942. Men’s series: Joe Blagg 633, George Jenson 496, Paul Barth 461. Games: Blagg 216, Dennis Anderson 212, Jenson 176. Women’s series: Karla Harn 533, Karen Hintz 499, Bonnie Steege 457. Games: Harn 192, Hintz 180, Steege 179.
GOLF
PGA Tour
Sanderson Farms Championship
Saturday
At Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,460, Par: 72
Third Round Leaders
Cameron Davis 66-73-63 — 202
Sergio Garcia 68-68-66 — 202
J.T. Poston 66-67-69 — 202
Brandt Snedeker 70-66-67 — 203
Kristoffer Ventura 67-68-68 — 203
Aaron Wise 68-69-67 — 204
Denny McCarthy 68-67-69 — 204
Keegan Bradley 66-65-73 — 204
Tyler McCumber 70-69-66 — 205
Charley Hoffman 64-69-72 — 205
Rory Sabbatini 72-68-66 — 206
Corey Conners 67-70-69 — 206
MJ Daffue 65-69-72 — 206
LPGA Tour
Shoprite Classic
Saturday
At Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club
Galloway, N.J.
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,190, Par: 71
Third Round Leaders
Mel Reid 68-64-66 — 198
Jennifer Kupcho 69-65-65 — 199
Jennifer Song 65-69-65 — 199
Nasa Hataoka 64-67-70 — 201
Kelly Tan 68-69-65 — 202
Ryann O’Toole 64-71-67 — 202
Brooke M. Henderson 68-70-65 — 203
iyu Lin 70-69-65 — 204
Brittany Altomare 66-71-67 — 204
Ally McDonald 69-67-68 — 204
Anne van Dam 67-68-69 — 204
Georgia Hall 67-67-70 — 204
Mi Hyang Lee 63-69-72 — 204
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 68-69-68 — 205
Moriya Jutanugarn 67-70-68 — 205
Katherine Kirk 66-69-70 — 205
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity
Ag-Pro 300
Saturday
At Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.66 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (8) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 113 laps, 54 points.
2. (7) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 113, 42.
3. (2) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 113, 35.
4. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 113, 45.
5. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 113, 42.
6. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 113, 31.
7. (17) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 113, 30.
8. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 113, 29.
9. (14) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 113, 30.
10. (23) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 113, 27.
11. (32) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 113, 26.
12. (6) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 113, 31.
13. (33) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 113, 24.
14. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 113, 0.
15. (21) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 113, 22.
16. (34) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 113, 0.
17. (31) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 113, 20.
18. (35) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 113, 19.
19. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 113, 38.
20. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 113, 17.
21. (27) Matt Mills, Toyota, 113, 16.
22. (28) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 113, 15.
23. (11) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 113, 22.
24. (36) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 13.
25. (20) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 12.
26. (19) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 11.
27. (15) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 0.
28. (30) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 100, 9.
29. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, engine, 95, 15.
30. (29) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, suspension, 92, 7.
31. (25) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, engine, 77, 6.
32. (24) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, accident, 76, 5.
33. (18) Austin Hill, Toyota, accident, 75, 0.
34. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 75, 21.
35. (12) Riley Herbst, Toyota, garage, 48, 7.
36. (22) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 1.
37. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 113, 1.
TRANSACTIONS
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Jesper Boqvist to Timra IK (Hockey Allsvenskan, Sweden).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Lucas Johansen to a one-year, two-way contract.
