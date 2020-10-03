 Skip to main content
Baseball: MLB playoff glance
MLB playoffs

WILD CARD SERIES

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0, Miami wins series, 2-0

San Diego 4, St. Louis 0, San Diego wins series, 2-1

DIVISION SERIES

GAMES MONDAY

New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-3) vs. Oakland (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (FS1 or MLB)

Miami vs. Atlanta (FS1 or MLB)

FOOTBALL

College

ACC

North Carolina 26, Boston College 22

NC State 30, Pittsburgh 29

Florida State 41, Jacksonville State 24

Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31

Wake Forest 66, Campbell 14

AMERICAN

Cincinnati 28, South Florida 7

SMU 30, Memphis 27

Georgia State 49, East Carolina 29

Air Force 40, Navy 7

BIG 12

TCU 33, Texas 31

Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7

West Virginia 27, Baylor 21

Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 21

C-USA

Southern Miss 41, North Texas 31

UAB 21, UTSA 13

Florida Atlantic 21, Charlotte 17

Western Kentucky 20, Middle Tennessee 17

SEC

Georgia 27, Auburn 6

Arkansas 21, Mississippi State 14

Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24

Florida 38, South Carolina 24

LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7

Tennessee 35, Missouri 12

Mississippi 42, Kentucky 41

SUN BELT

Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas State 23

Georgia Southern 35, UL-Monroe 30

FCS

North Dakota State 39, Central Arkansas 28

VOLLEYBALL

College

Friday

BIG 12

Iowa State def. Texas Tech, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20

Prep

Saturday’s area results

AGWSR def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 21-11, 24-22

BCLUW def. North Fayette Valley, 21-14, 21-7

Dyersville Beckman def. AGWSR, 25-14, 25-16

Dyersville Beckman def. Grundy Center, 21-18, 21-16

Central Springs def. Tripoli, 25-17, 25-17

Charles City def. Central Springs, 25-22, 25-14

Charles City def. Tripoli, 25-20, 25-21

Charles City def. Turkey Valley, 25-15, 25-15

Waterloo Columbus def. BCLUW, 21-15, 19-21, 18-16

Decorah def. Davenport North, 21-14, 23-21

Decorah def. Tipton, 21-15, 21-11

Denver def. AGWSR, 21-11, 21-13

Denver def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 21-12, 21-14

Denver def. Mount Vernon, 21-18, 21-12

Denver def. Waverly-Shell Rock, 21-18, 21-23, 15-13

Dubuque Senior def. Decorah, 22-20, 16-21, 15-6

Grundy Center def. Nevada, 21-16, 21-23, 15-8

Independence def. Don Bosco, 21-15, 21-12

Independence def. Lake Mills, 21-14, 21-13

Independence def. Waterloo East, 21-17, 21-7

Marion def. Independence, 25-17, 25-22

Marion def. Starmont, 21-13, 21-8

Marion def. Waterloo West, 21-19, 20-22, 15-6

Mount Vernon def. AGWSR, 21-8, 16-21, 15-4

Mount Vernon def. Grundy Center, 25-15, 25-14

New Hampton def. Oelwein, 25-7, 25-12

Osage def. Dyersville Beckman, 22-20, 21-9

Osage def. Grundy Center, 21-18, 21-12

Osage def. Nevada, 21-19, 21-14

Pleasant Valley def. Decorah, 21-15, 21-16

South Tama def. Oelwein, 25-20, 25-18

Starmont def. Waterloo West, 21-13, 21-14

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Marion, 21-9, 13-21, 15-9

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Starmont, 21-10, 21-13

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Waterloo West, 20-22, 21-14, 19-17

Turkey Valley def. Central Springs, 25-20, 25-13

Turkey Valley def. Tripoli, 25-22, 13-25, 15-10

Union Community def. Dyersville Beckman, 17-21, 21-16, 15-11

Union Community def. Denver, 17-25, 25-21, 18-16

Union Community def. Grundy Center, 21-19, 21-19

Union Community def. Nevada, 21-17, 21-12

Vinton-Shellsburg def. Starmont, 25-20, 25-14

Wapsie Valley def. New Hampton, 25-10, 25-21

Wapsie Valley def. Oelwein, 25-13, 25-5

Wapsie Valley def. South Tama, 25-8, 25-13

Waterloo West def. Don Bosco, 25-14, 25-13

Waterloo West def. Vinton-Shellsburg, 26-24, 25-23

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 21-23, 21-8, 15-5

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Mount Vernon, 21-19, 21-18

Waverly-Shell Rock Tournament

SEMIFINALS

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Osage

Union def. Denver

CHAMPIONSHIP

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Union, 14-25, 25-21, 19-17

BOWLING

League reports

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS — Sweet Peas 2,665-976. Men’s series: Doug Coffin 587, Dennis Kruger 583, Don Pearce 563, Amon Cornelius 563. Games: Andy Jones 234, Coffin 216, Cornelius 213. Women’s series: Sharon Kendall 572, Kathy Auringer 517, Theresa Hill 498. Games: Kendall 229, Auringer 198, Hill 180.

SR. YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES — Wrens 2,680, 4-Does 942. Men’s series: Joe Blagg 633, George Jenson 496, Paul Barth 461. Games: Blagg 216, Dennis Anderson 212, Jenson 176. Women’s series: Karla Harn 533, Karen Hintz 499, Bonnie Steege 457. Games: Harn 192, Hintz 180, Steege 179.

GOLF

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship

Saturday

At Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,460, Par: 72

Third Round Leaders

Cameron Davis 66-73-63 — 202

Sergio Garcia 68-68-66 — 202

J.T. Poston 66-67-69 — 202

Brandt Snedeker 70-66-67 — 203

Kristoffer Ventura 67-68-68 — 203

Aaron Wise 68-69-67 — 204

Denny McCarthy 68-67-69 — 204

Keegan Bradley 66-65-73 — 204

Tyler McCumber 70-69-66 — 205

Charley Hoffman 64-69-72 — 205

Rory Sabbatini 72-68-66 — 206

Corey Conners 67-70-69 — 206

MJ Daffue 65-69-72 — 206

LPGA Tour

Shoprite Classic

Saturday

At Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club

Galloway, N.J.

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,190, Par: 71

Third Round Leaders

Mel Reid 68-64-66 — 198

Jennifer Kupcho 69-65-65 — 199

Jennifer Song 65-69-65 — 199

Nasa Hataoka 64-67-70 — 201

Kelly Tan 68-69-65 — 202

Ryann O’Toole 64-71-67 — 202

Brooke M. Henderson 68-70-65 — 203

iyu Lin 70-69-65 — 204

Brittany Altomare 66-71-67 — 204

Ally McDonald 69-67-68 — 204

Anne van Dam 67-68-69 — 204

Georgia Hall 67-67-70 — 204

Mi Hyang Lee 63-69-72 — 204

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 68-69-68 — 205

Moriya Jutanugarn 67-70-68 — 205

Katherine Kirk 66-69-70 — 205

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity

Ag-Pro 300

Saturday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 113 laps, 54 points.

2. (7) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 113, 42.

3. (2) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 113, 35.

4. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 113, 45.

5. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 113, 42.

6. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 113, 31.

7. (17) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 113, 30.

8. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 113, 29.

9. (14) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 113, 30.

10. (23) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 113, 27.

11. (32) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 113, 26.

12. (6) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 113, 31.

13. (33) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 113, 24.

14. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 113, 0.

15. (21) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 113, 22.

16. (34) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 113, 0.

17. (31) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 113, 20.

18. (35) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 113, 19.

19. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 113, 38.

20. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 113, 17.

21. (27) Matt Mills, Toyota, 113, 16.

22. (28) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 113, 15.

23. (11) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 113, 22.

24. (36) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 13.

25. (20) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 12.

26. (19) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 11.

27. (15) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 0.

28. (30) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 100, 9.

29. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, engine, 95, 15.

30. (29) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, suspension, 92, 7.

31. (25) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, engine, 77, 6.

32. (24) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, accident, 76, 5.

33. (18) Austin Hill, Toyota, accident, 75, 0.

34. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 75, 21.

35. (12) Riley Herbst, Toyota, garage, 48, 7.

36. (22) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 1.

37. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 113, 1.

TRANSACTIONS

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Jesper Boqvist to Timra IK (Hockey Allsvenskan, Sweden).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Lucas Johansen to a one-year, two-way contract.

