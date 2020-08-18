You have permission to edit this article.
Baseball: MLB, Northwoods League results
agate

Baseball: MLB, Northwoods League results

Clip art baseball

MLB

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3

Houston 2, Colorado 1

San Diego 6, Texas 4

San Francisco 8, Los Angeles Angels 2

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 6, New York Yankees 3

Washington 8, Atlanta 5

New York Mets 8, Miami 3

Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Toronto 8, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 3, ppd.

Northwoods League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

St. Cloud 9, Rochester 3, St. Cloud tied with Waterloo for division lead

Willmar 17, Mankato 2

