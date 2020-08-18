Baseball: MLB, Northwoods League results

MLB
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3
Houston 2, Colorado 1
San Diego 6, Texas 4
San Francisco 8, Los Angeles Angels 2
Arizona 10, Oakland 1
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 6, New York Yankees 3
Washington 8, Atlanta 5
New York Mets 8, Miami 3
Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Seattle 1
Philadelphia 13, Boston 6
Toronto 8, Baltimore 7
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 3, ppd.
Northwoods League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
St. Cloud 9, Rochester 3, St. Cloud tied with Waterloo for division lead
Willmar 17, Mankato 2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!