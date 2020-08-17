Baseball: MLB, Northwoods League results

Return to homepage ×
MLB
MONDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 3-4, Chicago Cubs 1-5
Houston 2, Colorado 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1
Toronto 7, Baltimore 2
New York Mets 11, Miami 4
Atlanta 7, Washington 6
New York Yankees 6, Boston 3
San Diego 14, Texas 4
Oakland at Arizona, late
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, late
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, late
Northwoods League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
St. Cloud 10, Mankato 0
Waterloo 10, Rochester 1
