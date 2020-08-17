You are the owner of this article.
Baseball: MLB, Northwoods League results
agate

Baseball: MLB, Northwoods League results

Clip art baseball

MLB

MONDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 3-4, Chicago Cubs 1-5

Houston 2, Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

New York Mets 11, Miami 4

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

New York Yankees 6, Boston 3

San Diego 14, Texas 4

Oakland at Arizona, late

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, late

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, late

Northwoods League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

St. Cloud 10, Mankato 0

Waterloo 10, Rochester 1

