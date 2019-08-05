MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;73;39;.652;—
Tampa Bay;65;49;.570;9
Boston;60;55;.522;14½
Toronto;46;69;.400;28½
Baltimore;38;74;.339;35
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;70;42;.625;—
Cleveland;66;46;.589;4
Chicago;49;61;.445;20
Kansas City;40;74;.351;31
Detroit;32;76;.296;36
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;73;40;.646;—
Oakland;64;49;.566;9
Texas;58;54;.518;14½
Los Angeles;56;58;.491;17½
Seattle;47;67;.412;26½
———
MONDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 6
Boston 7, Kansas City 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 1, Cleveland 0
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 5
Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-4) at Detroit (Norris 3-8), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Holder 5-2) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-4), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-0) at Detroit (VerHagen 1-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Junis 6-10) at Boston (Cashner 10-6), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-6), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at Houston (Greinke 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-4), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Atlanta at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;66;48;.579;—
Philadelphia;59;53;.527;6
Washington;59;53;.527;6
New York;57;56;.504;8½
Miami;42;69;.378;22½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;61;51;.545;—
St. Louis;58;53;.523;2½
Milwaukee;58;56;.509;4
Cincinnati;53;58;.477;7½
Pittsburgh;48;64;.429;13
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;75;40;.652;—
San Francisco;56;57;.496;18
Arizona;56;57;.496;18
Colorado;52;60;.464;21½
San Diego;51;60;.459;22
———
MONDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2, 1st game
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 7
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 5
Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 3
Washington 4, San Francisco 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, St. Louis 0
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-6), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at Houston (Greinke 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 6-6) at San Francisco (Menez 0-0), 8:45 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-4), 9:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Minor Leagues
Pacific Coast
Iowa 10, Tacoma 0
Midwest
Lake County 13, Dayton 7, 7 innings
Dayton 1, Lake County 0, 7 innings
Bowling Green 3, Lansing 1, 7 innings
Lansing 6, Bowling Green 3, 8 innings
Great Lakes 3, South Bend 2
Fort Wayne 9, West Michigan 3
Beloit at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Kane County 3, Quad Cities 0
Cedar Rapids 3, Burlington 2
Peoria at Wisconsin, ppd.
Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;25;6;.806;--
Kenosha;17;15;.531;8.5
Kalamazoo;17;16;.515;9.0
Rockford;13;19;.406;12.5
Kokomo;10;21;.323;15.0
Battle Creek;9;23;.281;16.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;20;11;.645;--
Fond du Lac;17;13;.567;2.5
Lakeshore;16;15;.516;4.0
Madison;15;16;.484;5.0
Green Bay;15;16;.484;5.0
Wisconsin;14;17;.452;6.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;17;12;.586;--
La Crosse;16;14;.533;1.5
Duluth;13;12;.541;2.0
Waterloo;12;16;.428;4.5
Thunder Bay;9;21;.300;8.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;22;9;.710;--
Mankato;18;13;.581;4.0
Rochester;16;15;.516;6.0
Willmar;15;15;.500;6.5
Bismarck;10;21;.323;12.0
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 14, Thunder Bay 2 (7 innings)
Eau Claire 7, Bismarck 6
Mankato 12, St. Cloud 4
Madison 4, Battle Creek 3
Rockford 10, Green Bay 3
Duluth at La Crosse, ppd.
Willmar at Rochester, ppd.
Lakeshore 11, Traverse City 7
Kokomo at Fond du Lac, ppd.
Kalamazoo 6, Wisconsin 2
Kenosha 6, Wisconsin 5
GAME TODAY
Major League Showcase at Warner Park, 4:05 p.m., 7:35 p.m.
