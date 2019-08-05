Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;73;39;.652;—

Tampa Bay;65;49;.570;9

Boston;60;55;.522;14½

Toronto;46;69;.400;28½

Baltimore;38;74;.339;35

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;70;42;.625;—

Cleveland;66;46;.589;4

Chicago;49;61;.445;20

Kansas City;40;74;.351;31

Detroit;32;76;.296;36

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;73;40;.646;—

Oakland;64;49;.566;9

Texas;58;54;.518;14½

Los Angeles;56;58;.491;17½

Seattle;47;67;.412;26½

———

MONDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 6

Boston 7, Kansas City 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 1, Cleveland 0

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 5

Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-4) at Detroit (Norris 3-8), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Holder 5-2) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-4), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-0) at Detroit (VerHagen 1-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Junis 6-10) at Boston (Cashner 10-6), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at Houston (Greinke 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-4), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Atlanta at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;66;48;.579;—

Philadelphia;59;53;.527;6

Washington;59;53;.527;6

New York;57;56;.504;8½

Miami;42;69;.378;22½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;61;51;.545;—

St. Louis;58;53;.523;2½

Milwaukee;58;56;.509;4

Cincinnati;53;58;.477;7½

Pittsburgh;48;64;.429;13

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;75;40;.652;—

San Francisco;56;57;.496;18

Arizona;56;57;.496;18

Colorado;52;60;.464;21½

San Diego;51;60;.459;22

———

MONDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2, 1st game

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 7

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 5

Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 3

Washington 4, San Francisco 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, St. Louis 0

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-6), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at Houston (Greinke 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 6-6) at San Francisco (Menez 0-0), 8:45 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-4), 9:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Minor Leagues

Pacific Coast

Iowa 10, Tacoma 0

Midwest

Lake County 13, Dayton 7, 7 innings

Dayton 1, Lake County 0, 7 innings

Bowling Green 3, Lansing 1, 7 innings

Lansing 6, Bowling Green 3, 8 innings

Great Lakes 3, South Bend 2

Fort Wayne 9, West Michigan 3

Beloit at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Kane County 3, Quad Cities 0

Cedar Rapids 3, Burlington 2

Peoria at Wisconsin, ppd.

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;25;6;.806;--

Kenosha;17;15;.531;8.5

Kalamazoo;17;16;.515;9.0

Rockford;13;19;.406;12.5

Kokomo;10;21;.323;15.0

Battle Creek;9;23;.281;16.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;20;11;.645;--

Fond du Lac;17;13;.567;2.5

Lakeshore;16;15;.516;4.0

Madison;15;16;.484;5.0

Green Bay;15;16;.484;5.0

Wisconsin;14;17;.452;6.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;17;12;.586;--

La Crosse;16;14;.533;1.5

Duluth;13;12;.541;2.0

Waterloo;12;16;.428;4.5

Thunder Bay;9;21;.300;8.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;22;9;.710;--

Mankato;18;13;.581;4.0

Rochester;16;15;.516;6.0

Willmar;15;15;.500;6.5

Bismarck;10;21;.323;12.0

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 14, Thunder Bay 2 (7 innings)

Eau Claire 7, Bismarck 6

Mankato 12, St. Cloud 4

Madison 4, Battle Creek 3

Rockford 10, Green Bay 3

Duluth at La Crosse, ppd.

Willmar at Rochester, ppd.

Lakeshore 11, Traverse City 7

Kokomo at Fond du Lac, ppd.

Kalamazoo 6, Wisconsin 2

Kenosha 6, Wisconsin 5

GAME TODAY

Major League Showcase at Warner Park, 4:05 p.m., 7:35 p.m.

