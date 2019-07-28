MLB leaders
American League
BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .332; Devers, Boston, .329; Brantley, Houston, .325; Bogaerts, Boston, .316; Alberto, Baltimore, .313; Polanco, Minnesota, .305.
RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Encarnacion, New York, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 73; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Kepler, Minnesota, 72.
DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Devers, Boston, 36; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Polanco, Minnesota, 29; Benintendi, Boston, 28; Brantley, Houston, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28.
TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6.
HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26.
STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 27; Andrus, Texas, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Villar, Baltimore, 22.
PITCHING — German, New York, 13-2; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Verlander, Houston, 13-4; Cole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3.
ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.60; Verlander, Houston, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.94; Cole, Houston, 2.94; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Minor, Texas, 3.00.
STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 212; Sale, Boston, 189; Bauer, Cleveland, 185; Verlander, Houston, 183; Boyd, Detroit, 178.
National League
BATTING — Yelich, Milwaukee, .337; McNeil, New York, .336; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .327; Blackmon, Colorado, .319; KMarte, Arizona, .318; Rendon, Washington, .317.
RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 81; Escobar, Arizona, 80; Yelich, Milwaukee, 80; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 79; Alonso, New York, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 77.
DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 33; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30.
TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; KMarte, Arizona, 6; Rosario, New York, 6.
HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Alonso, New York, 34; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27.
STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 24; Dyson, Arizona, 24; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Turner, Washington, 21; Robles, Washington, 17.
PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-4; Fried, Atlanta, 11-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2.
ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.74; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.44; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.71; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; deGrom, New York, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 2.87.
STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; Ray, Arizona, 173; Strasburg, Washington, 168; deGrom, New York, 163; Nola, Philadelphia, 153; Corbin, Washington, 151.
Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;20;4;.833;--
Kalamazoo;16;10;.615;5.0
Kenosha;13;12;.520;7.5
Kokomo;9;16;.360;11.5
Rockford;8;17;.320;12.5
Battle Creek;7;18;.280;13.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;15;9;.625;--
Green Bay;13;11;.542;2.0
Lakeshore;13;11;.542;2.0
Fond du Lac;12;12;.500;3.0
Madison;11;13;.458;4.0
Wisconsin;10;14;.417;5.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;14;8;.636;--
Duluth;13;9;.591;1.0
La Crosse;12;10;.545;2.0
Waterloo;9;13;.409;5.0
Thunder Bay;5;16;.238;8.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;17;5;.773;--
Mankato;12;10;.545;5.0
Rochester;12;11;.522;5.5
Willmar;10;12;.455;7.0
Bismarck;6;16;.273;11.0
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Duluth 8 Waterloo 4
Willmar 6, Bismarck 2
Fond du Lac 6, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Kenosha 13, Kokomo 9
Eau Claire 2, Mankato 1, 10 innings
Kalamazoo 8, Battle Creek 3
Wisconsin 3, Green Bay 0
La Crosse 14, Rochester 7
Lakeshore 7, Madison 5
Traverse City 6, Rockford 4
GAMES TODAY
Duluth at Waterloo (DH), 11:05 a.m., 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Mankato (DH)
Thunder Bay at La Crosse (DH)
Willmar at Eau Claire
Bismarck at Rochester
GAMES TUESDAY
Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Bismarck at Rochester (DH)
Madison at Wisconsin
La Crosse at Duluth
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Willmar at Eau Claire (DH)
Thunder Bay at Mankato
Battle Creek at Rockford
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Kokomo at Kenosha
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
AMERICAN NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Iowa (Cubs);57;50;.533;—
Omaha (Royals);48;59;.449;9
Memphis (Cards);45;62;.421;12
Nashville (Rangers);44;61;.419;12
AMERICAN SOUTHERN
San Antonio (Brewers);67;40;.626;—
Round Rock (Astros);62;44;.585;4½
N. Orleans (Marlins);55;50;.524;11
Okla. City (Dodgers);49;57;.462;17½
PACIFIC NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Sacramento (Giants);58;49;.542;—
Fresno (Nationals);53;53;.500;4½
Tacoma (Mariners);49;58;.458;9
Reno (D'backs);47;59;.443;10½
PACIFIC SOUTHERN
El Paso (Padres);63;44;.589;—
Las Vegas (A's);62;45;.579;1
Salt Lake (Angels);47;59;.443;15½
Alb'qrque (Rockies);45;61;.425;17½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Nashville at New Orleans, cancelled
Round Rock 13, Iowa 9
San Antonio 10, Omaha 6
Sacramento 6, Tacoma 2
Oklahoma City 8, Memphis 2
Salt Lake 10, Albuquerque 4
Las Vegas 10, El Paso 1
Reno 10, Fresno 6
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);22;13;.629;—
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);21;14;.600;1
Lake Co. (Indians);20;15;.571;2
South Bend (Cubs);18;17;.514;4
Lansing (Bl. Jays);17;18;.486;5
Dayton (Reds);15;20;.429;7
West Mich. (Tigers);13;22;.371;9
Ft. Wayne (Padres);12;23;.343;10
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kane Co. (D'backs);24;11;.686;—
Clinton (Marlins);22;13;.629;2
Wisconsin (Brewers);20;15;.571;4
Ced. Rapids (Twins);20;15;.571;4
Q. Cities (Astros);19;16;.543;5
Burlington (Angels);15;20;.429;9
Beloit (Athletics);13;22;.371;11
Peoria (Cardinals);9;26;.257;15
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
South Bend 13, Lansing 4
Wisconsin 3, Kane County 1
Beloit 4-4, Quad Cities 1-3
Lake County 8, Bowling Green 4
Clinton 5, Cedar Rapids 0
Fort Wayne 7, Dayton 1
Great Lakes 10, West Michigan 3
Burlington 15, Peoria 5
Prep
State tournament
At Des Moines
GAMES TODAY
Class 2A quarterfinals
11 a.m. -- North Linn (38-5) vs. West Branch (20-7)
1:30 p.m. -- Central Lee (21-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (28-8)
4:30 p.m. -- New Hampton (28-9) vs. West Sioux (21-5)
7 p.m. -- Van Meter (31-3) vs. Underwood (26-4)
GAMES TUESDAY
Class 3A quarterfinals
11 a.m. -- Cedar Rapids Xavier (38-2) vs. ADM (13-17)
1:30 p.m. -- Marion (32-5) vs. Sioux City Heelan (29-10)
4:30 p.m. -- Central DeWitt (36-3) vs. Centerville (24-6)
7 p.m. -- Davenport Assumption (31-4) vs. Boone (20-12)
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Class 4A quarterfinals
11 a.m. -- West Des Moines Dowling (30-11) vs. Southeast Polk (30-13)
1:30 p.m. -- Johnston (34-5) vs. Ankeny (21-17)
4:30 p.m. -- Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. Urbandale (28-14)
7 p.m. -- Iowa City West (33-7) vs. Pleasant Valley (25-11)
GAMES THURSDAY
Class 1A semifinals
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) (29-4) vs. Mason City Newman (36-3), TBD
Alburnett (33-5) vs. Remsen-St. Mary's (27-7), TBD
