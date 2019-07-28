Clip art baseball

MLB leaders

American League

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .332; Devers, Boston, .329; Brantley, Houston, .325; Bogaerts, Boston, .316; Alberto, Baltimore, .313; Polanco, Minnesota, .305.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Encarnacion, New York, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 73; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Kepler, Minnesota, 72.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Devers, Boston, 36; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Polanco, Minnesota, 29; Benintendi, Boston, 28; Brantley, Houston, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 27; Andrus, Texas, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Villar, Baltimore, 22.

PITCHING — German, New York, 13-2; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Verlander, Houston, 13-4; Cole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.60; Verlander, Houston, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.94; Cole, Houston, 2.94; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Minor, Texas, 3.00.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 212; Sale, Boston, 189; Bauer, Cleveland, 185; Verlander, Houston, 183; Boyd, Detroit, 178.

National League

BATTING — Yelich, Milwaukee, .337; McNeil, New York, .336; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .327; Blackmon, Colorado, .319; KMarte, Arizona, .318; Rendon, Washington, .317.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 81; Escobar, Arizona, 80; Yelich, Milwaukee, 80; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 79; Alonso, New York, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 77.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 33; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; KMarte, Arizona, 6; Rosario, New York, 6.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Alonso, New York, 34; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 24; Dyson, Arizona, 24; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Turner, Washington, 21; Robles, Washington, 17.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-4; Fried, Atlanta, 11-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.74; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.44; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.71; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; deGrom, New York, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 2.87.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; Ray, Arizona, 173; Strasburg, Washington, 168; deGrom, New York, 163; Nola, Philadelphia, 153; Corbin, Washington, 151.

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;20;4;.833;--

Kalamazoo;16;10;.615;5.0

Kenosha;13;12;.520;7.5

Kokomo;9;16;.360;11.5

Rockford;8;17;.320;12.5

Battle Creek;7;18;.280;13.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;15;9;.625;--

Green Bay;13;11;.542;2.0

Lakeshore;13;11;.542;2.0

Fond du Lac;12;12;.500;3.0

Madison;11;13;.458;4.0

Wisconsin;10;14;.417;5.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;14;8;.636;--

Duluth;13;9;.591;1.0

La Crosse;12;10;.545;2.0

Waterloo;9;13;.409;5.0

Thunder Bay;5;16;.238;8.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;17;5;.773;--

Mankato;12;10;.545;5.0

Rochester;12;11;.522;5.5

Willmar;10;12;.455;7.0

Bismarck;6;16;.273;11.0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Duluth 8 Waterloo 4

Willmar 6, Bismarck 2

Fond du Lac 6, Wisconsin Rapids 4

Kenosha 13, Kokomo 9

Eau Claire 2, Mankato 1, 10 innings

Kalamazoo 8, Battle Creek 3

Wisconsin 3, Green Bay 0

La Crosse 14, Rochester 7

Lakeshore 7, Madison 5

Traverse City 6, Rockford 4

GAMES TODAY

Duluth at Waterloo (DH), 11:05 a.m., 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Mankato (DH)

Thunder Bay at La Crosse (DH)

Willmar at Eau Claire

Bismarck at Rochester

GAMES TUESDAY

Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Bismarck at Rochester (DH)

Madison at Wisconsin

La Crosse at Duluth

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Willmar at Eau Claire (DH)

Thunder Bay at Mankato

Battle Creek at Rockford

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Kokomo at Kenosha

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

AMERICAN NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Iowa (Cubs);57;50;.533;—

Omaha (Royals);48;59;.449;9

Memphis (Cards);45;62;.421;12

Nashville (Rangers);44;61;.419;12

AMERICAN SOUTHERN

San Antonio (Brewers);67;40;.626;—

Round Rock (Astros);62;44;.585;4½

N. Orleans (Marlins);55;50;.524;11

Okla. City (Dodgers);49;57;.462;17½

PACIFIC NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Sacramento (Giants);58;49;.542;—

Fresno (Nationals);53;53;.500;4½

Tacoma (Mariners);49;58;.458;9

Reno (D'backs);47;59;.443;10½

PACIFIC SOUTHERN

El Paso (Padres);63;44;.589;—

Las Vegas (A's);62;45;.579;1

Salt Lake (Angels);47;59;.443;15½

Alb'qrque (Rockies);45;61;.425;17½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Nashville at New Orleans, cancelled

Round Rock 13, Iowa 9

San Antonio 10, Omaha 6

Sacramento 6, Tacoma 2

Oklahoma City 8, Memphis 2

Salt Lake 10, Albuquerque 4

Las Vegas 10, El Paso 1

Reno 10, Fresno 6

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);22;13;.629;—

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);21;14;.600;1

Lake Co. (Indians);20;15;.571;2

South Bend (Cubs);18;17;.514;4

Lansing (Bl. Jays);17;18;.486;5

Dayton (Reds);15;20;.429;7

West Mich. (Tigers);13;22;.371;9

Ft. Wayne (Padres);12;23;.343;10

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kane Co. (D'backs);24;11;.686;—

Clinton (Marlins);22;13;.629;2

Wisconsin (Brewers);20;15;.571;4

Ced. Rapids (Twins);20;15;.571;4

Q. Cities (Astros);19;16;.543;5

Burlington (Angels);15;20;.429;9

Beloit (Athletics);13;22;.371;11

Peoria (Cardinals);9;26;.257;15

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 13, Lansing 4

Wisconsin 3, Kane County 1

Beloit 4-4, Quad Cities 1-3

Lake County 8, Bowling Green 4

Clinton 5, Cedar Rapids 0

Fort Wayne 7, Dayton 1

Great Lakes 10, West Michigan 3

Burlington 15, Peoria 5

Prep

State tournament

At Des Moines

GAMES TODAY

Class 2A quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- North Linn (38-5) vs. West Branch (20-7)

1:30 p.m. -- Central Lee (21-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (28-8)

4:30 p.m. -- New Hampton (28-9) vs. West Sioux (21-5)

7 p.m. -- Van Meter (31-3) vs. Underwood (26-4)

GAMES TUESDAY

Class 3A quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- Cedar Rapids Xavier (38-2) vs. ADM (13-17)

1:30 p.m. -- Marion (32-5) vs. Sioux City Heelan (29-10)

4:30 p.m. -- Central DeWitt (36-3) vs. Centerville (24-6)

7 p.m. -- Davenport Assumption (31-4) vs. Boone (20-12)

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Class 4A quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- West Des Moines Dowling (30-11) vs. Southeast Polk (30-13)

1:30 p.m. -- Johnston (34-5) vs. Ankeny (21-17)

4:30 p.m. -- Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. Urbandale (28-14)

7 p.m. -- Iowa City West (33-7) vs. Pleasant Valley (25-11)

GAMES THURSDAY

Class 1A semifinals

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) (29-4) vs. Mason City Newman (36-3), TBD

Alburnett (33-5) vs. Remsen-St. Mary's (27-7), TBD

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments