MLB leaders
American League
BATTING - Betts, Boston, .342; Altuve, Houston, .329; Martinez, Boston, .324; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Simmons, Los Angeles, .306; Segura, Seattle, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Benintendi, Boston, .302; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .301.
RUNS - Lindor, Cleveland, 96; Betts, Boston, 89; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Martinez, Boston, 80; Ramirez, Cleveland, 78; Benintendi, Boston, 77; Bregman, Houston, 75.
RBI - Martinez, Boston, 93; Davis, Oakland, 86; Ramirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 80; Bregman, Houston, 71; Cruz, Seattle, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 69; Lowrie, Oakland, 68.
HITS - Altuve, Houston, 134; Segura, Seattle, 133; Lindor, Cleveland, 132; Martinez, Boston, 132; Rosario, Minnesota, 131; Merrifield, Kansas City, 129; Betts, Boston, 125.
DOUBLES - Escobar, Arizona, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Abreu, Chicago, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Andujar, New York, 30; Benintendi, Boston, 30.
TRIPLES - Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6.
HOME RUNS - Martinez, Boston, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Davis, Oakland, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Cruz, Seattle, 29; Gallo, Texas, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Judge, New York, 26.
STOLEN BASES - Gordon, Seattle, 26; Ramirez, Cleveland, 26; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Tampa Bay, 23; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Betts, Boston, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20.
PITCHING - Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Severino, New York, 14-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5.
ERA - Sale, Boston, 2.04; Verlander, Houston, 2.19; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.26; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.63; Cole, Houston, 2.65; Morton, Houston, 2.81; Severino, New York, 3.08.
STRIKEOUTS - Sale, Boston, 207; Bauer, Cleveland, 206; Verlander, Houston, 204; Cole, Houston, 202; Paxton, Seattle, 170; Morton, Houston, 167; Severino, New York, 159; Berrios, Minnesota, 148.
National League
BATTING - Yelich, Milwaukee, .326; Markakis, Atlanta, .319; Freeman, Atlanta, .316; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .314; Zobrist, Chicago, .311; Gennett, Cincinnati, .310; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Suarez, Cincinnati, .304; Almora, Chicago, .302; Baez, Chicago, .302.
RUNS - Blackmon, Colorado, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 78; Albies, Atlanta, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 75; Carpenter, St. Louis, 74; Baez, Chicago, 71; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 70; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 70.
RBI - Baez, Chicago, 88; Suarez, Cincinnati, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 81; Story, Colorado, 79; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 77; Rizzo, Chicago, 74; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 72; Freeman, Atlanta, 69; Harper, Washington, 68; Markakis, Atlanta, 68.
HITS - Markakis, Atlanta, 135; Freeman, Atlanta, 133; Castro, Miami, 127; Gennett, Cincinnati, 127; Yelich, Milwaukee, 127; Anderson, Miami, 126.
DOUBLES - Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Albies, Atlanta, 32; Markakis, Atlanta, 32; Baez, Chicago, 31; Story, Colorado, 29; Freeman, Atlanta, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Rendon, Washington, 28.
TRIPLES - KMarte, Arizona, 10; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6.
HOME RUNS - Arenado, Colorado, 29; Carpenter, St. Louis, 29; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 26; Harper, Washington, 26; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 24; Muncy, Los Angeles, 24; Story, Colorado, 24.
STOLEN BASES - Turner, Washington, 30; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 25; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Baez, Chicago, 19.
PITCHING - Scherzer, Washington, 15-5; Godley, Arizona, 12-6; Greinke, Arizona, 12-6; Lester, Chicago, 12-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Mikolas, St. Louis, 11-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 10-4; Freeland, Colorado, 10-7; Newcomb, Atlanta, 10-5; Quintana, Chicago, 10-7.
ERA - deGrom, New York, 1.85; Scherzer, Washington, 2.33; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.75; Greinke, Arizona, 2.97; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 3.04; Freeland, Colorado, 3.04.
STRIKEOUTS - Scherzer, Washington, 210; Corbin, Arizona, 174; deGrom, New York, 173; Greinke, Arizona, 148; Gray, Colorado, 144; Nola, Philadelphia, 144.
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
MONDAY'S RESULT
Las Vegas 6, Iowa 1
Midwest League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 3, Beloit 2
South Bend 5, Bowling Green 4
West Michigan 2, Dayton 1
Lake County 4, Great Lakes 2
Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 4, 7 innings
Burlington 2, Kane County 1
Clinton 10, Wisconsin 3
Peoria 3, Quad Cities 2
Northwoods League
(Second half)
NORTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;21;10;.677;--
La Crosse;21;11;.656;0.5
Willmar;21;11;.656;0.5
Mankato;20;11;.645;1.0
St. Cloud;17;14;.548;4.0
Rochester;15;16;.484;6.0
Eau Claire;14;17;.453;7.0
Bismarck;11;19;.371;9.5
Thunder Bay;9;22;.290;12.0
Waterloo;7;25;.219;14.5
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kenosha;23;10;.697;--
Battle Creek;19;13;.594;3.5
Madison;18;13;.581;4.0
Fond du Lac;16;15;.516;6.0
Kalamazoo;16;16;.500;6.5
Wis. Rapids;15;16;.484;7.0
Wisconsin;15;17;.469;7.5
Green Bay;14;17;.452;8.0
Lakeshore;13;18;.419;9.0
Rockford;9;23;.281;13.5
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Thunder Bay 9, Waterloo 5
Willmar 8-2, Eau Claire 2-5
Fond du Lac 13, Lakeshore 9
Wisconsin 18, Green Bay 5
Madison 8, Kalamazoo 7, 11 innings
St. Cloud 8, La Crosse 6
Mankato 4, Bismarck 2
Kenosha 19, Rockford 7
Battle Creek 9, Wisconsin Rapids 0
Rochester 2, Duluth 1
GAMES TODAY
MLB Showcase Game 1, Madison, 4:05 p.m.
MLB Showcase Game 2, Madison, 7:35 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 11:05 a.m.
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Willmar at Eau Claire
Rockford at Kenosha
Bismarck at Mankato
Duluth at Rochester
Kalamazoo at Madison
Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at La Crosse
