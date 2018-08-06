Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB leaders

American League

BATTING - Betts, Boston, .342; Altuve, Houston, .329; Martinez, Boston, .324; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Simmons, Los Angeles, .306; Segura, Seattle, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Benintendi, Boston, .302; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .301.

RUNS - Lindor, Cleveland, 96; Betts, Boston, 89; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Martinez, Boston, 80; Ramirez, Cleveland, 78; Benintendi, Boston, 77; Bregman, Houston, 75.

RBI - Martinez, Boston, 93; Davis, Oakland, 86; Ramirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 80; Bregman, Houston, 71; Cruz, Seattle, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 69; Lowrie, Oakland, 68.

HITS - Altuve, Houston, 134; Segura, Seattle, 133; Lindor, Cleveland, 132; Martinez, Boston, 132; Rosario, Minnesota, 131; Merrifield, Kansas City, 129; Betts, Boston, 125.

DOUBLES - Escobar, Arizona, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Abreu, Chicago, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Andujar, New York, 30; Benintendi, Boston, 30.

TRIPLES - Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6.

HOME RUNS - Martinez, Boston, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Davis, Oakland, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Cruz, Seattle, 29; Gallo, Texas, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Judge, New York, 26.

STOLEN BASES - Gordon, Seattle, 26; Ramirez, Cleveland, 26; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Tampa Bay, 23; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Betts, Boston, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20.

PITCHING - Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Severino, New York, 14-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5.

ERA - Sale, Boston, 2.04; Verlander, Houston, 2.19; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.26; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.63; Cole, Houston, 2.65; Morton, Houston, 2.81; Severino, New York, 3.08.

STRIKEOUTS - Sale, Boston, 207; Bauer, Cleveland, 206; Verlander, Houston, 204; Cole, Houston, 202; Paxton, Seattle, 170; Morton, Houston, 167; Severino, New York, 159; Berrios, Minnesota, 148.

National League

BATTING - Yelich, Milwaukee, .326; Markakis, Atlanta, .319; Freeman, Atlanta, .316; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .314; Zobrist, Chicago, .311; Gennett, Cincinnati, .310; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Suarez, Cincinnati, .304; Almora, Chicago, .302; Baez, Chicago, .302.

RUNS - Blackmon, Colorado, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 78; Albies, Atlanta, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 75; Carpenter, St. Louis, 74; Baez, Chicago, 71; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 70; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 70.

RBI - Baez, Chicago, 88; Suarez, Cincinnati, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 81; Story, Colorado, 79; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 77; Rizzo, Chicago, 74; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 72; Freeman, Atlanta, 69; Harper, Washington, 68; Markakis, Atlanta, 68.

HITS - Markakis, Atlanta, 135; Freeman, Atlanta, 133; Castro, Miami, 127; Gennett, Cincinnati, 127; Yelich, Milwaukee, 127; Anderson, Miami, 126.

DOUBLES - Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Albies, Atlanta, 32; Markakis, Atlanta, 32; Baez, Chicago, 31; Story, Colorado, 29; Freeman, Atlanta, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Rendon, Washington, 28.

TRIPLES - KMarte, Arizona, 10; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6.

HOME RUNS - Arenado, Colorado, 29; Carpenter, St. Louis, 29; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 26; Harper, Washington, 26; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 24; Muncy, Los Angeles, 24; Story, Colorado, 24.

STOLEN BASES - Turner, Washington, 30; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 25; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Baez, Chicago, 19.

PITCHING - Scherzer, Washington, 15-5; Godley, Arizona, 12-6; Greinke, Arizona, 12-6; Lester, Chicago, 12-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Mikolas, St. Louis, 11-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 10-4; Freeland, Colorado, 10-7; Newcomb, Atlanta, 10-5; Quintana, Chicago, 10-7.

ERA - deGrom, New York, 1.85; Scherzer, Washington, 2.33; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.75; Greinke, Arizona, 2.97; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 3.04; Freeland, Colorado, 3.04.

STRIKEOUTS - Scherzer, Washington, 210; Corbin, Arizona, 174; deGrom, New York, 173; Greinke, Arizona, 148; Gray, Colorado, 144; Nola, Philadelphia, 144.

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

MONDAY'S RESULT

Las Vegas 6, Iowa 1

Midwest League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 3, Beloit 2

South Bend 5, Bowling Green 4

West Michigan 2, Dayton 1

Lake County 4, Great Lakes 2

Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 4, 7 innings

Burlington 2, Kane County 1

Clinton 10, Wisconsin 3

Peoria 3, Quad Cities 2

Northwoods League

(Second half)

NORTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;21;10;.677;--

La Crosse;21;11;.656;0.5

Willmar;21;11;.656;0.5

Mankato;20;11;.645;1.0

St. Cloud;17;14;.548;4.0

Rochester;15;16;.484;6.0

Eau Claire;14;17;.453;7.0

Bismarck;11;19;.371;9.5

Thunder Bay;9;22;.290;12.0

Waterloo;7;25;.219;14.5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;23;10;.697;--

Battle Creek;19;13;.594;3.5

Madison;18;13;.581;4.0

Fond du Lac;16;15;.516;6.0

Kalamazoo;16;16;.500;6.5

Wis. Rapids;15;16;.484;7.0

Wisconsin;15;17;.469;7.5

Green Bay;14;17;.452;8.0

Lakeshore;13;18;.419;9.0

Rockford;9;23;.281;13.5

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Thunder Bay 9, Waterloo 5

Willmar 8-2, Eau Claire 2-5

Fond du Lac 13, Lakeshore 9

Wisconsin 18, Green Bay 5

Madison 8, Kalamazoo 7, 11 innings

St. Cloud 8, La Crosse 6

Mankato 4, Bismarck 2

Kenosha 19, Rockford 7

Battle Creek 9, Wisconsin Rapids 0

Rochester 2, Duluth 1

GAMES TODAY

MLB Showcase Game 1, Madison, 4:05 p.m.

MLB Showcase Game 2, Madison, 7:35 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 11:05 a.m.

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Willmar at Eau Claire

Rockford at Kenosha

Bismarck at Mankato

Duluth at Rochester

Kalamazoo at Madison

Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids

St. Cloud at La Crosse

