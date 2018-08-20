MLB leaders
American League
BATTING - Betts, Boston, .344; Martinez, Boston, .332; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Brantley, Cleveland, .302; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Andujar, New York, .299.
RUNS - Lindor, Cleveland, 103; Betts, Boston, 101; Martinez, Boston, 93; Benintendi, Boston, 87; Ramirez, Cleveland, 86; Stanton, New York, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Bregman, Houston, 80; Rosario, Minnesota, 78; Segura, Seattle, 78.
RBI - Martinez, Boston, 106; Davis, Oakland, 98; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 78; Cruz, Seattle, 78; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 77; Bregman, Houston, 77.
HITS - Martinez, Boston, 151; Segura, Seattle, 148; Lindor, Cleveland, 146; Merrifield, Kansas City, 144; Rosario, Minnesota, 144; Betts, Boston, 143; Castellanos, Detroit, 139; Stanton, New York, 137; Benintendi, Boston, 136; Brantley, Cleveland, 135.
DOUBLES - Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Andujar, New York, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Castellanos, Detroit, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Pillar, Toronto, 34.
TRIPLES - Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6.
HOME RUNS - Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Davis, Oakland, 36; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27.
STOLEN BASES - Gordon, Seattle, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.
PITCHING - Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Happ, New York, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 13-6.
ERA - Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.65; Cole, Houston, 2.71; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Morton, Houston, 2.85; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.25; Severino, New York, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.33.
STRIKEOUTS - Verlander, Houston, 223; Cole, Houston, 219; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Morton, Houston, 175; Kluber, Cleveland, 166; Carrasco, Cleveland, 161; Berrios, Minnesota, 157.
National League
BATTING - Freeman, Atlanta, .322; Markakis, Atlanta, .318; Gennett, Cincinnati, .312; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Yelich, Milwaukee, .308; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .304; Peralta, Arizona, .300; Suarez, Cincinnati, .297.
RUNS - Blackmon, Colorado, 89; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Albies, Atlanta, 84; Carpenter, St. Louis, 83; Arenado, Colorado, 80; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 78; Harper, Washington, 78; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 77; Turner, Washington, 75.
RBI - Suarez, Cincinnati, 92; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 89; Baez, Chicago, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 86; Story, Colorado, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Harper, Washington, 79; Rizzo, Chicago, 78; Freeman, Atlanta, 77; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77.
HITS - Freeman, Atlanta, 154; Markakis, Atlanta, 154; Gennett, Cincinnati, 143; Peraza, Cincinnati, 142; Albies, Atlanta, 139; Castro, Miami, 139; Story, Colorado, 138; Arenado, Colorado, 137; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 137; Yelich, Milwaukee, 136.
DOUBLES - Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Story, Colorado, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 29; Rendon, Washington, 29.
TRIPLES - KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6.
HOME RUNS - Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28; Story, Colorado, 26.
STOLEN BASES - Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 20; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Story, Colorado, 17.
PITCHING - Scherzer, Washington, 16-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 14-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-4; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Lester, Chicago, 13-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Freeland, Colorado, 11-7; Marquez, Colorado, 11-9.
ERA - deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.11; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.24; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.72; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Corbin, Arizona, 3.18; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.25; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.51.
STRIKEOUTS - Scherzer, Washington, 234; deGrom, New York, 204; Corbin, Arizona, 190; Greinke, Arizona, 165; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 161; Nola, Philadelphia, 160; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 158; Gray, Colorado, 157; Marquez, Colorado, 151; Godley, Arizona, 150.
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
AMERICAN NORTH
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Okla. City (Dodgers);66;58;.532;—
Colo. Spr. (Brewers);64;59;.520;1½
Omaha (Royals);58;67;.464;8½
Iowa (Cubs);46;79;.368;20½
AMERICAN SOUTH
Memphis (Cardinals);76;50;.603;—
Nashville (Athletics);67;59;.532;9
New Orleans (Marlins);62;63;.496;13½
Round Rock (Rangers);57;69;.452;19
PACIFIC NORTH
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fresno (Astros);72;54;.571;—
Reno (D'backs);65;61;.516;7
Tacoma (Mariners);61;64;.488;10½
Sacramento (Giants);50;76;.397;22
PACIFIC SOUTH
El Paso (Padres);73;52;.584;—
Salt Lake (Angels);66;60;.524;7½
Las Vegas (Mets);61;65;.484;12½
Alb'qrque (Rockies);59;67;.468;14½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);33;24;.579;—
Lansing (Bl. Jays);32;25;.561;1
Ft. Wayne (Padres);27;28;.491;5
West Mich. (Tigers);27;29;.482;5½
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);27;30;.474;6
S. Bend (Cubs);24;32;.429;8½
Lake Co. (Indians);24;32;.429;8½
Dayton (Reds);23;34;.404;10
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Ced. Rapids (Twins);35;22;.614;—
Peoria (Cardinals);32;23;.582;2
Beloit (Athletics);31;24;.564;3
Quad Cities (Astros);32;25;.561;3
Kane Co. (D'backs);31;25;.554;3½
Wisconsin (Brewers);29;28;.509;6
Clinton (Mariners);25;32;.439;10
Burlington (Angels);17;36;.321;16
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 4
Cedar Rapids 12, Wisconsin 4
Bowling Green 5, Dayton 2
West Michigan 3, Lake County 1
South Bend 4, Great Lakes 3
Kane County 5, Clinton 1
Quad Cities 6, Peoria 5
Burlington at Beloit, ppd.
Little League
World Series
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings
Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated
Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated
Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated
Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Houston 6, 9 innings, Houston eliminated
GAMES TODAY
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d'Alene (Idaho), 10 a.m.
Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 2 p.m.
Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 6:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 2 p.m.
Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.
