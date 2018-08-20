Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB leaders

American League

BATTING - Betts, Boston, .344; Martinez, Boston, .332; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Brantley, Cleveland, .302; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Andujar, New York, .299.

RUNS - Lindor, Cleveland, 103; Betts, Boston, 101; Martinez, Boston, 93; Benintendi, Boston, 87; Ramirez, Cleveland, 86; Stanton, New York, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Bregman, Houston, 80; Rosario, Minnesota, 78; Segura, Seattle, 78.

RBI - Martinez, Boston, 106; Davis, Oakland, 98; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 78; Cruz, Seattle, 78; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 77; Bregman, Houston, 77.

HITS - Martinez, Boston, 151; Segura, Seattle, 148; Lindor, Cleveland, 146; Merrifield, Kansas City, 144; Rosario, Minnesota, 144; Betts, Boston, 143; Castellanos, Detroit, 139; Stanton, New York, 137; Benintendi, Boston, 136; Brantley, Cleveland, 135.

DOUBLES - Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Andujar, New York, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Castellanos, Detroit, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Pillar, Toronto, 34.

TRIPLES - Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6.

HOME RUNS - Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Davis, Oakland, 36; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27.

STOLEN BASES - Gordon, Seattle, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.

PITCHING - Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Happ, New York, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 13-6.

ERA - Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.65; Cole, Houston, 2.71; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Morton, Houston, 2.85; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.25; Severino, New York, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.33.

STRIKEOUTS - Verlander, Houston, 223; Cole, Houston, 219; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Morton, Houston, 175; Kluber, Cleveland, 166; Carrasco, Cleveland, 161; Berrios, Minnesota, 157.

National League

BATTING - Freeman, Atlanta, .322; Markakis, Atlanta, .318; Gennett, Cincinnati, .312; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Yelich, Milwaukee, .308; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .304; Peralta, Arizona, .300; Suarez, Cincinnati, .297.

RUNS - Blackmon, Colorado, 89; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Albies, Atlanta, 84; Carpenter, St. Louis, 83; Arenado, Colorado, 80; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 78; Harper, Washington, 78; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 77; Turner, Washington, 75.

RBI - Suarez, Cincinnati, 92; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 89; Baez, Chicago, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 86; Story, Colorado, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Harper, Washington, 79; Rizzo, Chicago, 78; Freeman, Atlanta, 77; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77.

HITS - Freeman, Atlanta, 154; Markakis, Atlanta, 154; Gennett, Cincinnati, 143; Peraza, Cincinnati, 142; Albies, Atlanta, 139; Castro, Miami, 139; Story, Colorado, 138; Arenado, Colorado, 137; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 137; Yelich, Milwaukee, 136.

DOUBLES - Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Story, Colorado, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 29; Rendon, Washington, 29.

TRIPLES - KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6.

HOME RUNS - Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28; Story, Colorado, 26.

STOLEN BASES - Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 20; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Story, Colorado, 17.

PITCHING - Scherzer, Washington, 16-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 14-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-4; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Lester, Chicago, 13-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Freeland, Colorado, 11-7; Marquez, Colorado, 11-9.

ERA - deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.11; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.24; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.72; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Corbin, Arizona, 3.18; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.25; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.51.

STRIKEOUTS - Scherzer, Washington, 234; deGrom, New York, 204; Corbin, Arizona, 190; Greinke, Arizona, 165; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 161; Nola, Philadelphia, 160; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 158; Gray, Colorado, 157; Marquez, Colorado, 151; Godley, Arizona, 150.

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

AMERICAN NORTH

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Okla. City (Dodgers);66;58;.532;—

Colo. Spr. (Brewers);64;59;.520;1½

Omaha (Royals);58;67;.464;8½

Iowa (Cubs);46;79;.368;20½

AMERICAN SOUTH

Memphis (Cardinals);76;50;.603;—

Nashville (Athletics);67;59;.532;9

New Orleans (Marlins);62;63;.496;13½

Round Rock (Rangers);57;69;.452;19

PACIFIC NORTH

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Fresno (Astros);72;54;.571;—

Reno (D'backs);65;61;.516;7

Tacoma (Mariners);61;64;.488;10½

Sacramento (Giants);50;76;.397;22

PACIFIC SOUTH

El Paso (Padres);73;52;.584;—

Salt Lake (Angels);66;60;.524;7½

Las Vegas (Mets);61;65;.484;12½

Alb'qrque (Rockies);59;67;.468;14½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);33;24;.579;—

Lansing (Bl. Jays);32;25;.561;1

Ft. Wayne (Padres);27;28;.491;5

West Mich. (Tigers);27;29;.482;5½

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);27;30;.474;6

S. Bend (Cubs);24;32;.429;8½

Lake Co. (Indians);24;32;.429;8½

Dayton (Reds);23;34;.404;10

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Ced. Rapids (Twins);35;22;.614;—

Peoria (Cardinals);32;23;.582;2

Beloit (Athletics);31;24;.564;3

Quad Cities (Astros);32;25;.561;3

Kane Co. (D'backs);31;25;.554;3½

Wisconsin (Brewers);29;28;.509;6

Clinton (Mariners);25;32;.439;10

Burlington (Angels);17;36;.321;16

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 4

Cedar Rapids 12, Wisconsin 4

Bowling Green 5, Dayton 2

West Michigan 3, Lake County 1

South Bend 4, Great Lakes 3

Kane County 5, Clinton 1

Quad Cities 6, Peoria 5

Burlington at Beloit, ppd.

Little League

World Series

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated

Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated

Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Houston 6, 9 innings, Houston eliminated

GAMES TODAY

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d'Alene (Idaho), 10 a.m.

Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 2 p.m.

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 6:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 2 p.m.

Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.

