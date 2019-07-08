Clip art baseball

MLB HR Derby

FIRST ROUND

Joc Pederson (L.A. Dodgers) def. Alex Bregman (Houston) 21-16

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto) def. Matt Chapman (Oakland) 29-13

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta) def. Josh Bell (Pittsburgh) 25-18

Pete Alonso (N.Y. Mets) def. Carlos Santana (Cleveland) 14-13

SEMIFINALS

Guerrero Jr. def. Pederson 40-39

Alonso def. Acuna Jr. 20-19

FINALS

Alonso def. Guerrero Jr. 23-22

All-Star rosters

Game today, Progressive Field, Cleveland

p-voted by players; m-selected by MLB; i-injured, will not play; r-injury replacement

American League

Manager — Alex Cora, Boston

STARTERS

Catcher — Gary Sanchez, N.Y. Yankees

First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland

Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, N.Y. Yankees

Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota

Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston

Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels

Outfield — George Springer, Houston

Outfield — Michael Brantley, Houston

Designated Hitter — p-J.D. Martinez, Boston

Designated Hitter — i-Hunter Pence, Texas

RESERVES

Catchers -- p-James McCann, Chicago White Sox

Infielders -- p-Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox, r-Xander Bogaerts, Boston, p-Matt Chapman, Oakland, ip-Tommy La Stella, L.A. Angels, ri-Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay, p-Francisco Lindor, Cleveland, r-Gleyber Torres, N.Y. Yankees, m-Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle

Outfielders -- p-Mookie Betts, Boston, p-Joey Gallo, Texas, p-Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay, m-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City

PITCHERS

Starters -- r-Jose Berrios, Minnesota, r-Shane Bieber, Cleveland, p-Gerritt Cole, Houston, p-Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox, r-Liam Hendriks, Oakland, i-Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay, m-John Means, Baltimore, m-Mike Minor, Texas, ps-Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay, ip-Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota, i-Marcus Stroman, Toronto, r-Masahiro Tanaka, N.Y. Yankees, p-Justin Verlander, Houston

Relievers -- p-Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees, m-Shane Greene, Detroit, p-Brad Hand, Cleveland, p-Ryan Pressly, Houston

National League

Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers

STARTERS

Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona

Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado

Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee

Outfield — Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers

Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta<

RESERVES

Catchers -- m-Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee, p-J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

Infielders -- m-Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets, p-Josh Bell, Pittsburgh, m-Kris Bryant, Chicago, m-Paul DeJong, St. Louis, p-Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee, r-Max Muncy, L.A. Dodgers, p-Anthony Rendon, Washington, p-Trevor Story, Colorado

Outfielders -- p-Charlie Blackmon, Colorado, p-David Dahl, Colorado, p-Jeff McNeil, N.Y. Mets

PITCHERS

Starters -- m-Sandy Alcantara, Miami, p-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers, p-Luis Castillo, Cincinnati, p-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets, r-Sonny Gray, Cincinnati, m-Zach Greinke, Arizona, m-Clayton Kershaw, L.A. Dodgers, p-Hyun-Jin Ryu, L.A. Dodgers, ip-Max Scherzer, Washington, m-Mike Soroka, Atlanta, r-Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee

Relievers -- p-Josh Hader, Milwaukee, p-Will Smith, San Francisco, r-Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh, p-Kirby Yates, San Diego

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;6;0;1.000;--

Kalamazoo;6;1;.857;0.5

Kenosha;2;4;.333;4.0

Kokomo;2;4;.333;4.0

Battle Creek;2;5;.286;4.5

Rockford;1;5;.167;5.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;4;2;.667;--

Wis. Rapids;4;2;.667;--

Green Bay;3;3;.500;1.0

Madison;3;3;.500;1.0

Lakeshore;2;4;.333;2.0

Wisconsin;2;4;.333;2.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

La Crosse;5;1;.833;--

Eau Claire;4;2;.667;1.0

Duluth;3;3;.500;2.0

Waterloo;2;4;.333;3.0

Thunder Bay;1;5;.167;4.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Mankato;4;2;.667;--

St. Cloud;3;2;.600;0.5

Rochester;3;3;.500;1.0

Willmar;3;3;.500;1.0

Bismarck;1;4;.200;2.5

MONDAY'S RESULTS

La Crosse 8, Waterloo 1

Lakeshore 12, Battle Creek 3

Kalamazoo 8, Rockford 3

Willmar 5, Mankato 2

Thunder Bay 2, Rochester 0

Wisconsin 6, Fond du Lac 5

Eau Claire 8, Duluth 7

Madison 3, Green Bay 0

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Kokomo 3

Traverse City 3, Kenosha 2

St. Cloud at Bismarck, ppd.

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Bismarck at Mankato

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Rockford at Madison

Duluth at Willmar

Eau Claire at Thunder Bay

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

Kenosha at Traverse City

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Rochester at St. Cloud

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Rochester (DH)

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Bismarck at Mankato

Rockford at Madison

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Kenosha at Traverse City

Eau Claire at Thunder Bay

Duluth at Willmar

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

MONDAY'S RESULT

No games scheduled

Midwest League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Clinton 4, Kane County 2

Bowling Green 5, West Michigan 3

Beloit 11, Wisconsin 2

Lake County 2, Lansing 0

Dayton 5, South Bend 4

Great Lakes 3, Fort Wayne 0

Burlington 9, Peoria 4

Cedar Rapids 6, Quad Cities 5

Prep

METRO

Marion 3, Waterloo Columbus 1

Iowa City Liberty 13-7, Waterloo East 3-1

Iowa City West 13-7, Cedar Falls 3-1

Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-15, Waterloo West 4-3

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-5, Western Dubuque 0-10

Iowa City Liberty 13-7, Waterloo East 3-1

Iowa City West 13-7, Cedar Falls 3-1

Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-15, Waterloo West 4-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-9, Linn-Mar 0-2

AREA

Central Springs 18, North Butler 2

Clarksville 6, Dunkerton 2

Dike-New Hartford 14, Roland-Story 4

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 8, Denver 2

Hudson 4, New Hampton 1

St. Ansgar 4, Lake Mills 1

St. Ansgar 15, Nashua-Plainfield 0

South Winneshiek (Calmar) 7, North Fayette Valley 1

St. Edmond 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 1

West Fork (Sheffield) 6, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 1

STATE

Ankeny 8, Johnston 7

CAM 3, East Union 2, 9 innings

Calamus-Wheatland 12-15, Prince of Peace 2-0

Davenport North 14-3, Bettendorf 7-1

Des Moines Christian 6, Ankeny Christian 0

Des Moines East 2-8, Des Moines Hoover 1-0

Des Moines Roosevelt 8-1, Ottumwa 3-4

Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Postville 3

Grinnell 4, Perry 1

Johnston 12, Ankeny 0

Kee, Lansing 3, West Fork 2

Knoxville 6, Newton 2

Kuemper Catholic 7, Carroll 3

Madrid 3, Ogden 2

Mid-Prairie 6, Northeast, Goose Lake 0

Mount Vernon 8, Regina, Iowa City 0

North Mahaska 5, B-G-M 1

North Scott 11-6, Muscatine 0-2

North Union 11, West Bend-Mallard 1

Pocahontas Area 3, Greene County 2

South Tama 3, Nevada 0

Southeast Polk 5-2, West Des Moines Valley 2-7

Stanton 6, Southwest Valley 3

Washington 12-5, Center Point-Urbana 0-3

Winterset 10, Creston 5

IHSBCA rankings

Class 4A -- 1. Johnston 23-4, 2. Iowa City West 26-6, 3. Western Dubuque 25-6, 4. Urbandale 22-10, 5. Des Moines Roosevelt 22-5, 6. Southeast Polk 24-9, 7. Ankeny Centennial 20-9, 8. West Des Moines Dowling 20-10, 9. Linn-Mar 23-7, 10. Waukee 20-10.

Class 3A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 28-2, 2. Davenport Assumption 23-3, 3. Central DeWitt 25-0, 4. Harlan 20-4, 5. Marion 23-5, 6. Gilbert 21-2, 7. Centerville 19-3, 8. Fairfield 20-4, 9. North Polk 20-4, 10. Ballard 19-5.

Class 2A -- 1. Wilton 22-2, 2. North Linn 34-4, 3. Dike-New Hartford 24-3, 4. West Lyon 24-0, 5. Van Meter 23-3, 6. Treynor 25-6, 7. New Hampton 25-6, 8. Dyersville Beckman 25-10, 9. Hinton 23-2, 10. Estherville Lincoln Central 25-2.

Class 1A -- 1. Mason City Newman 26-3, 2. Martensdale-St. Mary's 29-4, 3. Alburnett 27-4, 4. Calamus-Wheatland 27-3, 5. Southeast Warren 25-3, 6. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 22-4, 7. St. Ansgar 20-7, 8. Kingsley-Pierson 23-4, 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-4, 10. Remsen St. Mary's 20-7.

