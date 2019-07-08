MLB HR Derby
FIRST ROUND
Joc Pederson (L.A. Dodgers) def. Alex Bregman (Houston) 21-16
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto) def. Matt Chapman (Oakland) 29-13
Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta) def. Josh Bell (Pittsburgh) 25-18
Pete Alonso (N.Y. Mets) def. Carlos Santana (Cleveland) 14-13
SEMIFINALS
Guerrero Jr. def. Pederson 40-39
Alonso def. Acuna Jr. 20-19
FINALS
Alonso def. Guerrero Jr. 23-22
All-Star rosters
Game today, Progressive Field, Cleveland
p-voted by players; m-selected by MLB; i-injured, will not play; r-injury replacement
American League
Manager — Alex Cora, Boston
STARTERS
Catcher — Gary Sanchez, N.Y. Yankees
First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland
Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, N.Y. Yankees
Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota
Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston
Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels
Outfield — George Springer, Houston
Outfield — Michael Brantley, Houston
Designated Hitter — p-J.D. Martinez, Boston
Designated Hitter — i-Hunter Pence, Texas
RESERVES
Catchers -- p-James McCann, Chicago White Sox
Infielders -- p-Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox, r-Xander Bogaerts, Boston, p-Matt Chapman, Oakland, ip-Tommy La Stella, L.A. Angels, ri-Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay, p-Francisco Lindor, Cleveland, r-Gleyber Torres, N.Y. Yankees, m-Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle
Outfielders -- p-Mookie Betts, Boston, p-Joey Gallo, Texas, p-Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay, m-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City
PITCHERS
Starters -- r-Jose Berrios, Minnesota, r-Shane Bieber, Cleveland, p-Gerritt Cole, Houston, p-Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox, r-Liam Hendriks, Oakland, i-Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay, m-John Means, Baltimore, m-Mike Minor, Texas, ps-Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay, ip-Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota, i-Marcus Stroman, Toronto, r-Masahiro Tanaka, N.Y. Yankees, p-Justin Verlander, Houston
Relievers -- p-Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees, m-Shane Greene, Detroit, p-Brad Hand, Cleveland, p-Ryan Pressly, Houston
National League
Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers
STARTERS
Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta
Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona
Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado
Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee
Outfield — Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers
Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta<
RESERVES
Catchers -- m-Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee, p-J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia
Infielders -- m-Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets, p-Josh Bell, Pittsburgh, m-Kris Bryant, Chicago, m-Paul DeJong, St. Louis, p-Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee, r-Max Muncy, L.A. Dodgers, p-Anthony Rendon, Washington, p-Trevor Story, Colorado
Outfielders -- p-Charlie Blackmon, Colorado, p-David Dahl, Colorado, p-Jeff McNeil, N.Y. Mets
PITCHERS
Starters -- m-Sandy Alcantara, Miami, p-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers, p-Luis Castillo, Cincinnati, p-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets, r-Sonny Gray, Cincinnati, m-Zach Greinke, Arizona, m-Clayton Kershaw, L.A. Dodgers, p-Hyun-Jin Ryu, L.A. Dodgers, ip-Max Scherzer, Washington, m-Mike Soroka, Atlanta, r-Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee
Relievers -- p-Josh Hader, Milwaukee, p-Will Smith, San Francisco, r-Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh, p-Kirby Yates, San Diego
Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;6;0;1.000;--
Kalamazoo;6;1;.857;0.5
Kenosha;2;4;.333;4.0
Kokomo;2;4;.333;4.0
Battle Creek;2;5;.286;4.5
Rockford;1;5;.167;5.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;4;2;.667;--
Wis. Rapids;4;2;.667;--
Green Bay;3;3;.500;1.0
Madison;3;3;.500;1.0
Lakeshore;2;4;.333;2.0
Wisconsin;2;4;.333;2.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;5;1;.833;--
Eau Claire;4;2;.667;1.0
Duluth;3;3;.500;2.0
Waterloo;2;4;.333;3.0
Thunder Bay;1;5;.167;4.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Mankato;4;2;.667;--
St. Cloud;3;2;.600;0.5
Rochester;3;3;.500;1.0
Willmar;3;3;.500;1.0
Bismarck;1;4;.200;2.5
MONDAY'S RESULTS
La Crosse 8, Waterloo 1
Lakeshore 12, Battle Creek 3
Kalamazoo 8, Rockford 3
Willmar 5, Mankato 2
Thunder Bay 2, Rochester 0
Wisconsin 6, Fond du Lac 5
Eau Claire 8, Duluth 7
Madison 3, Green Bay 0
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Kokomo 3
Traverse City 3, Kenosha 2
St. Cloud at Bismarck, ppd.
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Bismarck at Mankato
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Rockford at Madison
Duluth at Willmar
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
Kenosha at Traverse City
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Rochester at St. Cloud
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Rochester (DH)
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Bismarck at Mankato
Rockford at Madison
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Kenosha at Traverse City
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Duluth at Willmar
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
MONDAY'S RESULT
No games scheduled
Midwest League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Clinton 4, Kane County 2
Bowling Green 5, West Michigan 3
Beloit 11, Wisconsin 2
Lake County 2, Lansing 0
Dayton 5, South Bend 4
Great Lakes 3, Fort Wayne 0
Burlington 9, Peoria 4
Cedar Rapids 6, Quad Cities 5
Prep
METRO
Marion 3, Waterloo Columbus 1
Iowa City Liberty 13-7, Waterloo East 3-1
Iowa City West 13-7, Cedar Falls 3-1
Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-15, Waterloo West 4-3
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-5, Western Dubuque 0-10
Iowa City Liberty 13-7, Waterloo East 3-1
Iowa City West 13-7, Cedar Falls 3-1
Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-15, Waterloo West 4-3
Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-9, Linn-Mar 0-2
AREA
Central Springs 18, North Butler 2
Clarksville 6, Dunkerton 2
Dike-New Hartford 14, Roland-Story 4
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 8, Denver 2
Hudson 4, New Hampton 1
St. Ansgar 4, Lake Mills 1
St. Ansgar 15, Nashua-Plainfield 0
South Winneshiek (Calmar) 7, North Fayette Valley 1
St. Edmond 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 1
West Fork (Sheffield) 6, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 1
STATE
Ankeny 8, Johnston 7
CAM 3, East Union 2, 9 innings
Calamus-Wheatland 12-15, Prince of Peace 2-0
Davenport North 14-3, Bettendorf 7-1
Des Moines Christian 6, Ankeny Christian 0
Des Moines East 2-8, Des Moines Hoover 1-0
Des Moines Roosevelt 8-1, Ottumwa 3-4
Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Postville 3
Grinnell 4, Perry 1
Johnston 12, Ankeny 0
Kee, Lansing 3, West Fork 2
Knoxville 6, Newton 2
Kuemper Catholic 7, Carroll 3
Madrid 3, Ogden 2
Mid-Prairie 6, Northeast, Goose Lake 0
Mount Vernon 8, Regina, Iowa City 0
North Mahaska 5, B-G-M 1
North Scott 11-6, Muscatine 0-2
North Union 11, West Bend-Mallard 1
Pocahontas Area 3, Greene County 2
South Tama 3, Nevada 0
Southeast Polk 5-2, West Des Moines Valley 2-7
Stanton 6, Southwest Valley 3
Washington 12-5, Center Point-Urbana 0-3
Winterset 10, Creston 5
IHSBCA rankings
Class 4A -- 1. Johnston 23-4, 2. Iowa City West 26-6, 3. Western Dubuque 25-6, 4. Urbandale 22-10, 5. Des Moines Roosevelt 22-5, 6. Southeast Polk 24-9, 7. Ankeny Centennial 20-9, 8. West Des Moines Dowling 20-10, 9. Linn-Mar 23-7, 10. Waukee 20-10.
Class 3A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 28-2, 2. Davenport Assumption 23-3, 3. Central DeWitt 25-0, 4. Harlan 20-4, 5. Marion 23-5, 6. Gilbert 21-2, 7. Centerville 19-3, 8. Fairfield 20-4, 9. North Polk 20-4, 10. Ballard 19-5.
Class 2A -- 1. Wilton 22-2, 2. North Linn 34-4, 3. Dike-New Hartford 24-3, 4. West Lyon 24-0, 5. Van Meter 23-3, 6. Treynor 25-6, 7. New Hampton 25-6, 8. Dyersville Beckman 25-10, 9. Hinton 23-2, 10. Estherville Lincoln Central 25-2.
Class 1A -- 1. Mason City Newman 26-3, 2. Martensdale-St. Mary's 29-4, 3. Alburnett 27-4, 4. Calamus-Wheatland 27-3, 5. Southeast Warren 25-3, 6. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 22-4, 7. St. Ansgar 20-7, 8. Kingsley-Pierson 23-4, 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-4, 10. Remsen St. Mary's 20-7.
