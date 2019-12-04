Major Leagues
Free agent signings
NEW YORK (AP) — The 16 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CHICAGO (2) — Re-signed José Abreu, 1b, to a $50 million, three-year contract; signed Yasmani Grandal, c, Milwaukee, to a $73 million, four-year contract.
MINNESOTA (1) — Announced Jake Odorizzi, rhp, accepted $17.8 million qualifying offer.
OAKLAND (1) — Re-signed Jake Diekman, lhp, to a $7.5 million, two-year contract.
SEATTLE (1) — Signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2 million, one-year contract.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (1) — Signed Stephen Vogt, c, San Francisco, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
ATLANTA (7) — Re-signed Nick Markakis, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tyler Flowers, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Darren O'Day, rhp to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Will Smith, rhp, San Francisco, to a $40 million, three-year contract; re-signed Chris Martin, rhp, to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Travis d'Arnaud, c, Tampa Bay, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Cole Hamels, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $18 million, one-year contract.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO (1) — Signed Drew Pomeranz, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $34 million, four-year contract.
JAPAN CENTRAL LEAGUE
YOMIURI (1) — Signed Gerardo Parra, of-1b, Washington, to a $2 million, one-year contract.
Remaining free agents
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NEW YORK (AP) — The 152 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):
BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.
BOSTON (6) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Jhoulys Chacin, rhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Steve Pearce, 1b-of; Rick Porcello, rhp.
CHICAGO (4) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Jon Jay, of; Ivan Nova, rhp; Hector Santiago, lhp.
CLEVELAND (5) — Tyler Clippard, rhp; Ryan Flaherty, inf; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Dan Otero, rhp; Yasiel Puig, of.
DETROIT (5) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Gordon Beckham, 2b; Jordy Mercer, ss; Matt Moore, lhp; Tyson Ross, rhp.
HOUSTON (8) — Robinson Chirinos, c; q-Gerrit Cole, rhp; q-Will Harris, rhp; Martin Maldonado, c; Collin McHugh, rhp; Wade Miley, lhp; Hector Rondon, rhp; Joe Smith, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Kole Calhoun, of.
MINNESOTA (6) — Jason Castro, c; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Martin Perez, lhp; Michael Pineda, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp; Jonathan Schoop, 2b.
NEW YORK (8) — Dellin Betances, rhp; Edwin Encarnacion, dh-1b; Brett Gardner, of; Cory Gearrin, rhp; Didi Gregorius, ss; Cameron Maybin, of; Austin Romine, c; CC Sabathia, lhp.
OAKLAND (3) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Homer Bailey, rhp; Tanner Roark, rhp.
SEATTLE (4) — Felix Hernandez, rhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp;Tommy Milone, lhp; Arodys Vizcaino, rhp.
TAMPA BAY (1) — Avisail Garcia, of; Eric Sogard, 2b.
TEXAS (6) — Welington Castillo, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Nate Jones, rhp; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Hunter Pence, dh-of; Edinson Volquez, rhp.
TORONTO (2) — Clay Buchholz, rhp; Justin Smoak, 1b.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (5) — Alex Avila, c; Jarrod Dyson, of; Wilmer Flores, of; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp; Adam Jones, of.
ATLANTA (11) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; q-Josh Donaldson, 3b; Billy Hamilton, of; Adeiny Hechavarria, inf; Matt Joyce, of; Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Brian McCann, c; Anthony Swarzak, rhp; Julio Teheran, rhp; Josh Tomlin, rhp.
CHICAGO (11) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Nick Castellanos, of; Xavier Cedeno, lhp; Steve Cishek, rhp; Derek Holland, lhp; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Jonathan Lucroy, c; Brandon Morrow, rhp; David Phelps, rhp; Pedro Strop, rhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.
CINCINNATI (2) — Jose Iglesias, ss; Alex Wood, lhp.
COLORADO (2) — Yonder Alonso, 1b-of; Drew Butera, c.
LOS ANGELES (5) — David Freese, 3b; Jedd Gyorko, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; Russell Martin, c; Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp.
MIAMI (4) — Starlin Castro, inf; Curtis Granderson, of; Martin Prado, 1b-3b; Neil Walker, 1b-3b.
MILWAUKEE (6) — Matt Albers, rhp; Gio Gonzalez, lhp; Jay Jackson, rhp; Jordan Lyles, rhp; Mike Moustakas, 3b-2b; Eric Thames, 1b.
NEW YORK (7) — Luis Avilan, lhp; Brad Brach, rhp; Rajai Davis, of; Todd Frazier, 3b; Juan Lagares, of; Rene Rivera, c; q-Zack Wheeler, rhp.
PHILADELPHIA (11) — Corey Dickerson, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Brad Miller, inf-of; Logan Morrison, 1b; Pat Neshek, rhp; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Sean Rodriguez, inf-of; Drew Smyly, lhp; Jason Vargas, lhp; Nick Vincent, rhp.
PITTSBURGH (3) — Melky Cabrera, of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of; Francisco Liriano, lhp.
ST. LOUIS (4) — Tony Cingrani, lhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Michael Wacha, rhp; Matt Wieters, c.
SAN DIEGO (3) — Aaron Loup, lhp; Craig Stammen, rhp; Adam Warren, rhp.
SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Fernando Abad, lhp; q-Madison Bumgarner, lhp; Pablo Sandoval, 3b.
WASHINGTON (12) — Matt Adams, 1b; Asdrubal Cabrera, 2b-3b; Brian Dozier, 2b; Yan Gomes, c; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Howie Kendrick, 2b; q-Anthony Rendon, 3b; Fernando Rodney, rhp; q-Stephen Strasburg, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.
