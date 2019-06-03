Clip art baseball

MLB draft

FIRST ROUND

1. Baltimore, Adley Rutschman, c, Oregon State.

2. Kansas City, Bobby Witt Jr., ss, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage HS.

3. Chicago White Sox, Andrew Vaughn, 1b, California.

4. Miami, J.J. Bleday, of, Vanderbilt.

5. Detroit, Riley Greene, of, Hagerty HS, Oviedo, Fla.

6. San Diego, CJ Abrams, ss, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS, Roswell, Ga.

7. Cincinnati, Nick Lodolo, lhp, TCU.

8. Texas, Josh Jung, 3b, Texas Tech.

9. a-Atlanta, Shea Langeliers, c, Baylor.

10. San Francisco, Hunter Bishop, of, Arizona State.

11. Toronto, Alek Manoah, rhp, West Virginia.

12. N.Y. Mets, Brett Baty, 3b, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas.

13. Minnesota, Keoni Cavaco, 3b, Eastlake HS, Chula Vista, Calif.

14. Philadelphia, Bryson Stott, ss, UNLV.

15. L.A. Angels, Will Wilson, ss, NC State.

16. Arizona, Corbin Carroll, cf, Lakeside HS, Seattle.

17. Washington, Jackson Rutledge, rhp, San Jacinto College North.

18. Pittsburgh, Quinn Priester, rhp, Cary-Grove HS, Cary, Ill.

19. St. Louis, Zack Thompson, lhp, Kentucky.

20. Seattle, George Kirby, rhp, Elon.

21. Atlanta, Braden Shewmake, ss, Texas A&M.

22. Tampa Bay, Greg Jones, ss, UNC Wilmington.

23. Colorado, Michael Toglia, 1b, UCLA.

24. Cleveland, Daniel Espino, Georgia Premier Academy, Statesboro, Ga.

25. L.A. Dodgers, Kody Hoese, 3b, Tulane.

26. b-Arizona, Blake Walston, lhp, New Hanover HS, Wilmington, N.C.

27. Chicago Cubs, Ryan Jensen, RHP, Fresno State.

28. Milwaukee, Ethan Small, lhp, Mississippi State.

29. Oakland, Logan Davidson, ss, Clemson.

30. N.Y. Yankees, Anthony Volpe, ss, Delbarton HS, Morristwon, N.J.

31. c-L.A. Dodgers, Michael Busch, 2b, North Carolina.

32. Houston, Korey Lee, c, California.

(Free agent compensation)

33. d-Arizona, Brennan Malone, rhp, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

34. e-Arizona, Drey Jameson, rhp, Ball State.

(Competitive balance-Round A)

35. Miami, Kameron Misner, cf, Missouri.

36. Tampa Bay, JJ Gross, rhp, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas.

37. f-Pittsburgh, Sammy Siani, cf, William Penn Charter School, Philadelphia.

38. N.Y. Yankees (from Cincinnati), TJ Sikkema, Lhp, Missouri.

39. Minnesota, Matt Wallner, rf, Southern Miss.

40. Tampa Bay (from Oakland), Seth Johnson, rhp, Campbell.

41. Texas (from Milwaukee), Davis Wendzel, 3b, Baylor.

a-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Carter Stewart, b-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Matt McLain, c-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick J.T. Ginn, d-Patrick Corbin signed by Washington, e-A.J. Pollock signed by L.A. Dodgers, f-failure to sign 2018 supplemental first-round pick Gunnar Hoglund

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;4;3;.571;--

Kalamazoo;4;3;.571;--

Kokomo;3;4;.429;1.0

Rockford;3;4;.429;1.0

Battle Creek;2;5;.286;2.0

Kenosha;2;5;.286;3.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;7;0;1.000;--

Fond Du Lac;5;2;.714;2.0

Wisconsin;5;2;.714;2.0

Green Bay;4;3;.571;3.0

Wis. Rapids;2;5;.286;5.0

Lakeshore;1;6;.143;6.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;5;2;714;--

Waterloo;4;3;571;1.0

La Crosse;2;5;.286;3.0

Eau Claire;2;5;.286;3.0

Thunder Bay;0;7;.000;5.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;6;1;857;--

Willmar;6;1;857;--

Rochester;5;2;.714;1.0

Mankato;3;4;.429;3.0

St. Cloud;2;5;.286;4.0

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Mankato 7, Waterloo 5

Kalamazoo 3, Rockford 0

Madison 5, Lakeshore 1

Kenosha 6, Traverse City 2

Fond du Lac 6, Green Bay 5

Eau Claire 14, La Crosse 1

Rochester 3, Thunder Bay 2

Kokomo 7, Battle Creek 6

Duluth 5, St. Cloud 4, 11 innings

Willmar 15, Bismarck 2

Wisconsin 6, Wisconsin Rapids 5

GAMES TODAY

Mankato at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

St. Cloud at Duluth

Lakeshore at Madison

Traverse City at Kenosha

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids

Willmar at Bismarck

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Rochester at Thunder Bay

Kokomo at Battle Creek

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Madison

St. Cloud at Mankato

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Willmar at Bismarck

Rochester at Thunder Bay

Kenosha at Kokomo

College

NCAA Div. I tournament

MONDAY'S RESULTS

East Carolina 10, Campbell 3

East Carolina 12, Campbell 3, East Carolina advances

Louisville 4, Illinois St. 3, Louisville advances

Oklahoma St. 3, UConn 1, OSU advances

Michigan 17, Creighton 6, Michigan advances

Fresno St. (40-15-1) vs. Stanford (44-12), late

Loyola Marymount (34-24) vs. UCLA (50-9), late

NCAA Div. II tournament

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Ashland 8, NYIT 3

Colorado Mesa 6, Central Missouri 5

NCAA Div. III tournament

MONDAY'S RESULT

Chapman 8, Mass.-Boston 4

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 14, Waterloo East 1

Waterloo West at Linn-Mar (DH), no report

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 14, Waterloo East 1

Western Dubuque 5-7, Dubuque Senior 2-2

AREA

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 25, Baxter 4

Grundy Center 8, East Marshall 1

Lake Mills 5, North Butler 0

New Hampton 13-9, Decorah 8-4

South Winneshiek (Calmar) 2-6, North Fayette Valley 0-0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 6, Waukon 0

STATE

Alburnett 12-6, Edgewood-Colesburg 0 -1

Assumption, Davenport 11-2, Davenport North 0-0

Belle Plaine 5, Lynnville-Sully 3

Benton Community 4-5, South Tama  2-3

Bettendorf 2-1, North Scott 1-5

Boone 6, Norwalk 4

Calamus-Wheatland 12-9, Easton Valley 4-4

Carlisle 12, Perry 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 3, Grinnell 0

Des Moines East 11-5, Des Moines Lincoln 1-1

Dowling Catholic 3, Ankeny 1

English Valleys 7, B-G-M 3

Estherville Lincoln Central 8, Cherokee 0

Forest City 14, Belmond-Klemme 1

Iowa Mennonite 3, Wapello 1

Kee (Lansing) 15-9, Clayton Ridge/Central 3-2

Keota 5, Montezuma 2

Lewis Central 3, Harlan 1

MMCRU 6, Harris-Lake Park 0

Madrid 5, West Central Valley 0

Marshalltown 10, Southeast Polk 5

Mason City 7-1, Valley, West Des Moines 3-8

Mediapolis 10, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Newell-Fonda 16, Emmetsburg 7

North Linn 16-8, Maquoketa Valley 0-0

North Mahaska 8, Iowa Valley 6

Notre Dame, Burlington 7, New London 6

Ottumwa 4-6, Des Moines Hoover 1-1

Pekin 15, Lone Tree 1

Pleasant Valley 3-7, Davenport Central 2-1

Pocahontas Area 3, East Sac County 0

Roland-Story 10, Ankeny Christian 4

Sioux Center 4, George-Little Rock 0

Sioux Central 9, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 2

Southeast Valley 3, West Bend-Mallard 2

Urbandale 5-8, Ames 0-6

Van Meter 4, Earlham 0

West Fork 11, North Iowa 0

Williamsburg 12-6, Vinton-Shellsburg 6-3

Wilton 16-7, Regina, Iowa City 1-5

IHSBCA rankings

Class 4A -- 1. Johnston 8-0, 2. Western Dubuque 5-1, 3. West Des Moines Dowling 3-0, 4. Iowa City West 6-1, 5. Urbandale 3-1, 6. Waukee 5-0, 7. Southeast Polk 6-3, 8. Ankeny Centennial 4-0, 9. Ankeny 3-0, 10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-3.

Class 3A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-0, 2. Davenport Assumption 5-2, 3. Central DeWitt 5-0, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-0, 5. Harlan 6-0, 6. Solon 5-1, 7. Marion 4-1. 8. Grinnell 7-0, 9. Waverly-Shell Rock 6-1, 10. Dubuque Wahlert 4-1.

Class 2A -- 1. Wilton 4-0 2. Dike-New Hartford 8-0, 3. Treynor 8-0, 4. Dyersville Beckman 9-1, 5. North Linn 11-1, 6. Van Meter 3-1, 7. New Hampton 9-0, 8. Cascade 5-2, 9. Underwood 4-1, 10. West Lyon 6-0.

Class 1A -- 1. Mason City Newman 5-0, 2. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 6-0, 3. Southeast Warren 6-0, 4. Martensdale-St. Mary's 4-2, 5. Calamus-Wheatland 7-1, 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3-3, 7. Alburnett 4-3, 8. Kingsley-Pierson 9-1, 9. St. Ansgar 7-1, 10. HLV 8-0.

