MLB draft
FIRST ROUND
1. Baltimore, Adley Rutschman, c, Oregon State.
2. Kansas City, Bobby Witt Jr., ss, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage HS.
3. Chicago White Sox, Andrew Vaughn, 1b, California.
4. Miami, J.J. Bleday, of, Vanderbilt.
5. Detroit, Riley Greene, of, Hagerty HS, Oviedo, Fla.
6. San Diego, CJ Abrams, ss, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS, Roswell, Ga.
7. Cincinnati, Nick Lodolo, lhp, TCU.
8. Texas, Josh Jung, 3b, Texas Tech.
9. a-Atlanta, Shea Langeliers, c, Baylor.
10. San Francisco, Hunter Bishop, of, Arizona State.
11. Toronto, Alek Manoah, rhp, West Virginia.
12. N.Y. Mets, Brett Baty, 3b, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas.
13. Minnesota, Keoni Cavaco, 3b, Eastlake HS, Chula Vista, Calif.
14. Philadelphia, Bryson Stott, ss, UNLV.
15. L.A. Angels, Will Wilson, ss, NC State.
16. Arizona, Corbin Carroll, cf, Lakeside HS, Seattle.
17. Washington, Jackson Rutledge, rhp, San Jacinto College North.
18. Pittsburgh, Quinn Priester, rhp, Cary-Grove HS, Cary, Ill.
19. St. Louis, Zack Thompson, lhp, Kentucky.
20. Seattle, George Kirby, rhp, Elon.
21. Atlanta, Braden Shewmake, ss, Texas A&M.
22. Tampa Bay, Greg Jones, ss, UNC Wilmington.
23. Colorado, Michael Toglia, 1b, UCLA.
24. Cleveland, Daniel Espino, Georgia Premier Academy, Statesboro, Ga.
25. L.A. Dodgers, Kody Hoese, 3b, Tulane.
26. b-Arizona, Blake Walston, lhp, New Hanover HS, Wilmington, N.C.
27. Chicago Cubs, Ryan Jensen, RHP, Fresno State.
28. Milwaukee, Ethan Small, lhp, Mississippi State.
29. Oakland, Logan Davidson, ss, Clemson.
30. N.Y. Yankees, Anthony Volpe, ss, Delbarton HS, Morristwon, N.J.
31. c-L.A. Dodgers, Michael Busch, 2b, North Carolina.
32. Houston, Korey Lee, c, California.
(Free agent compensation)
33. d-Arizona, Brennan Malone, rhp, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
34. e-Arizona, Drey Jameson, rhp, Ball State.
(Competitive balance-Round A)
35. Miami, Kameron Misner, cf, Missouri.
36. Tampa Bay, JJ Gross, rhp, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas.
37. f-Pittsburgh, Sammy Siani, cf, William Penn Charter School, Philadelphia.
38. N.Y. Yankees (from Cincinnati), TJ Sikkema, Lhp, Missouri.
39. Minnesota, Matt Wallner, rf, Southern Miss.
40. Tampa Bay (from Oakland), Seth Johnson, rhp, Campbell.
41. Texas (from Milwaukee), Davis Wendzel, 3b, Baylor.
a-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Carter Stewart, b-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Matt McLain, c-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick J.T. Ginn, d-Patrick Corbin signed by Washington, e-A.J. Pollock signed by L.A. Dodgers, f-failure to sign 2018 supplemental first-round pick Gunnar Hoglund
Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;4;3;.571;--
Kalamazoo;4;3;.571;--
Kokomo;3;4;.429;1.0
Rockford;3;4;.429;1.0
Battle Creek;2;5;.286;2.0
Kenosha;2;5;.286;3.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;7;0;1.000;--
Fond Du Lac;5;2;.714;2.0
Wisconsin;5;2;.714;2.0
Green Bay;4;3;.571;3.0
Wis. Rapids;2;5;.286;5.0
Lakeshore;1;6;.143;6.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;5;2;714;--
Waterloo;4;3;571;1.0
La Crosse;2;5;.286;3.0
Eau Claire;2;5;.286;3.0
Thunder Bay;0;7;.000;5.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;6;1;857;--
Willmar;6;1;857;--
Rochester;5;2;.714;1.0
Mankato;3;4;.429;3.0
St. Cloud;2;5;.286;4.0
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Mankato 7, Waterloo 5
Kalamazoo 3, Rockford 0
Madison 5, Lakeshore 1
Kenosha 6, Traverse City 2
Fond du Lac 6, Green Bay 5
Eau Claire 14, La Crosse 1
Rochester 3, Thunder Bay 2
Kokomo 7, Battle Creek 6
Duluth 5, St. Cloud 4, 11 innings
Willmar 15, Bismarck 2
Wisconsin 6, Wisconsin Rapids 5
GAMES TODAY
Mankato at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
St. Cloud at Duluth
Lakeshore at Madison
Traverse City at Kenosha
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids
Willmar at Bismarck
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Kokomo at Battle Creek
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Madison
St. Cloud at Mankato
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Willmar at Bismarck
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Kenosha at Kokomo
College
NCAA Div. I tournament
MONDAY'S RESULTS
East Carolina 10, Campbell 3
East Carolina 12, Campbell 3, East Carolina advances
Louisville 4, Illinois St. 3, Louisville advances
Oklahoma St. 3, UConn 1, OSU advances
Michigan 17, Creighton 6, Michigan advances
Fresno St. (40-15-1) vs. Stanford (44-12), late
Loyola Marymount (34-24) vs. UCLA (50-9), late
NCAA Div. II tournament
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Ashland 8, NYIT 3
Colorado Mesa 6, Central Missouri 5
NCAA Div. III tournament
MONDAY'S RESULT
Chapman 8, Mass.-Boston 4
Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 14, Waterloo East 1
Waterloo West at Linn-Mar (DH), no report
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 14, Waterloo East 1
Western Dubuque 5-7, Dubuque Senior 2-2
AREA
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 25, Baxter 4
Grundy Center 8, East Marshall 1
Lake Mills 5, North Butler 0
New Hampton 13-9, Decorah 8-4
South Winneshiek (Calmar) 2-6, North Fayette Valley 0-0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 6, Waukon 0
STATE
Alburnett 12-6, Edgewood-Colesburg 0 -1
Assumption, Davenport 11-2, Davenport North 0-0
Belle Plaine 5, Lynnville-Sully 3
Benton Community 4-5, South Tama 2-3
Bettendorf 2-1, North Scott 1-5
Boone 6, Norwalk 4
Calamus-Wheatland 12-9, Easton Valley 4-4
Carlisle 12, Perry 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 3, Grinnell 0
Des Moines East 11-5, Des Moines Lincoln 1-1
Dowling Catholic 3, Ankeny 1
English Valleys 7, B-G-M 3
Estherville Lincoln Central 8, Cherokee 0
Forest City 14, Belmond-Klemme 1
Iowa Mennonite 3, Wapello 1
Kee (Lansing) 15-9, Clayton Ridge/Central 3-2
Keota 5, Montezuma 2
Lewis Central 3, Harlan 1
MMCRU 6, Harris-Lake Park 0
Madrid 5, West Central Valley 0
Marshalltown 10, Southeast Polk 5
Mason City 7-1, Valley, West Des Moines 3-8
Mediapolis 10, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Newell-Fonda 16, Emmetsburg 7
North Linn 16-8, Maquoketa Valley 0-0
North Mahaska 8, Iowa Valley 6
Notre Dame, Burlington 7, New London 6
Ottumwa 4-6, Des Moines Hoover 1-1
Pekin 15, Lone Tree 1
Pleasant Valley 3-7, Davenport Central 2-1
Pocahontas Area 3, East Sac County 0
Roland-Story 10, Ankeny Christian 4
Sioux Center 4, George-Little Rock 0
Sioux Central 9, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 2
Southeast Valley 3, West Bend-Mallard 2
Urbandale 5-8, Ames 0-6
Van Meter 4, Earlham 0
West Fork 11, North Iowa 0
Williamsburg 12-6, Vinton-Shellsburg 6-3
Wilton 16-7, Regina, Iowa City 1-5
IHSBCA rankings
Class 4A -- 1. Johnston 8-0, 2. Western Dubuque 5-1, 3. West Des Moines Dowling 3-0, 4. Iowa City West 6-1, 5. Urbandale 3-1, 6. Waukee 5-0, 7. Southeast Polk 6-3, 8. Ankeny Centennial 4-0, 9. Ankeny 3-0, 10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-3.
Class 3A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-0, 2. Davenport Assumption 5-2, 3. Central DeWitt 5-0, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-0, 5. Harlan 6-0, 6. Solon 5-1, 7. Marion 4-1. 8. Grinnell 7-0, 9. Waverly-Shell Rock 6-1, 10. Dubuque Wahlert 4-1.
Class 2A -- 1. Wilton 4-0 2. Dike-New Hartford 8-0, 3. Treynor 8-0, 4. Dyersville Beckman 9-1, 5. North Linn 11-1, 6. Van Meter 3-1, 7. New Hampton 9-0, 8. Cascade 5-2, 9. Underwood 4-1, 10. West Lyon 6-0.
Class 1A -- 1. Mason City Newman 5-0, 2. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 6-0, 3. Southeast Warren 6-0, 4. Martensdale-St. Mary's 4-2, 5. Calamus-Wheatland 7-1, 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3-3, 7. Alburnett 4-3, 8. Kingsley-Pierson 9-1, 9. St. Ansgar 7-1, 10. HLV 8-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.