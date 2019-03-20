MLB
Regular season
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's result
Seattle 9, Oakland 7
Game today
Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo, 4:35 a.m.
Preseason
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Detroit 3, Philadelphia 1
Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Miami 6, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 8, Toronto 7
Cincinnati 6, Texas 1
Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 10, San Diego 7
Boston 6, Baltimore 4
Cleveland (ss) 4, L.A. Angels 2
Kansas City 8, Colorado 7
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 4, tie
San Francisco 13, Cleveland (ss) 0
College
BIG TEN
Iowa 5, Chicago St. 4
NORTHERN SUN
U-Mary 12-7, Upper Iowa 7-12
IOWA COLLEGE
Augsburg 14, Grinnell 1
Linescores
IOWA 5, CHICAGO ST. 4
Chicago St.;201;000;010 -- 4;7;2
Iowa;110;010;002 -- 5;12;0
Kang, Youngblood (5), Halim (6), Peacock (7), Kaplan (8), Cumming (9) and Cox. Wallace, Davitt (5), Foster (8), Shimp (9) and Martin. WP -- Shimp (1-0). LP -- Kaplan (0-2). 2B -- Ryans (CS), Martin (Iowa). 3B -- Brock (CS).
Records: Iowa 11-7, Chicago St. 5-12.
U-MARY 12-5, UPPER IOWA 7-8
First game
U-Mary;006;510;0 -- 12;10;2
Upper Iowa;110;011;3 -- 7;9;0
Draheim, Turner (6) and Kranz. Lacey, Webber (3), DeWulf (5), Harsh (6), Wolfe (6), Rice (7) and Scieszinski. WP -- Draheim (1-1). LP -- Lacey (0-4). 2B -- Wixo (Mary), Kostka (Mary), Kranz (Mary), Cain (UIU), Diderrich (UIU), Scieszinski (UIU). 3B -- Payan (Mary). HR -- Barlas (Mary), Diderrich (UIU).
Second game
U-Mary;000;040;001 -- 5;8;2
Upper Iowa;020;022;11x -- 8;10;1
Gudereit, Fisher (6), Bielejeski (7), Gill (8), Evers (8) and Kranz. Morales, Kray (7) and Scieszinski. WP -- Morales (2-1). LP -- Gudereit (1-2). Sv -- Kray (1). 2B -- Ford (Mary), Friedrich (UIU). HR -- Diderrich (UIU).
Records: Upper Iowa 5-5, 2-3. U-Mary 7-9, 4-1.
