MLB

Regular season

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's result

Seattle 9, Oakland 7

Game today

Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo, 4:35 a.m.

Preseason

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Detroit 3, Philadelphia 1

Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Miami 6, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 8, Toronto 7

Cincinnati 6, Texas 1

Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 10, San Diego 7

Boston 6, Baltimore 4

Cleveland (ss) 4, L.A. Angels 2

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 4, tie

San Francisco 13, Cleveland (ss) 0

College

BIG TEN

Iowa 5, Chicago St. 4

NORTHERN SUN

U-Mary 12-7, Upper Iowa 7-12

IOWA COLLEGE

Augsburg 14, Grinnell 1

Linescores

IOWA 5, CHICAGO ST. 4

Chicago St.;201;000;010 -- 4;7;2

Iowa;110;010;002 -- 5;12;0

Kang, Youngblood (5), Halim (6), Peacock (7), Kaplan (8), Cumming (9) and Cox. Wallace, Davitt (5), Foster (8), Shimp (9) and Martin. WP -- Shimp (1-0). LP -- Kaplan (0-2). 2B -- Ryans (CS), Martin (Iowa). 3B -- Brock (CS).

Records: Iowa 11-7, Chicago St. 5-12.

U-MARY 12-5, UPPER IOWA 7-8

First game

U-Mary;006;510;0 -- 12;10;2

Upper Iowa;110;011;3 -- 7;9;0

Draheim, Turner (6) and Kranz. Lacey, Webber (3), DeWulf (5), Harsh (6), Wolfe (6), Rice (7) and Scieszinski. WP -- Draheim (1-1). LP -- Lacey (0-4). 2B -- Wixo (Mary), Kostka (Mary), Kranz (Mary), Cain (UIU), Diderrich (UIU), Scieszinski (UIU). 3B -- Payan (Mary). HR -- Barlas (Mary), Diderrich (UIU).

Second game

U-Mary;000;040;001 -- 5;8;2

Upper Iowa;020;022;11x -- 8;10;1

Gudereit, Fisher (6), Bielejeski (7), Gill (8), Evers (8) and Kranz. Morales, Kray (7) and Scieszinski. WP -- Morales (2-1). LP -- Gudereit (1-2). Sv -- Kray (1). 2B -- Ford (Mary), Friedrich (UIU). HR -- Diderrich (UIU).

Records: Upper Iowa 5-5, 2-3. U-Mary 7-9, 4-1.

