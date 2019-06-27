Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

All-Star starters

Game Tuesday, July 9, Progressive Field, Cleveland Ohio

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher — Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers

Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, George Springer, Houston Astros, Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers, Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers, Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves.

Final percentages

AMERICAN LEAGUE

First Baseman — Carlos Santana 49.2%, Luke Voit 25.8%, C.J. Cron 25.0%

Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu 38.0%, Jose Altuve 31.5%, Tommy La Stella 30.5%

Shortstop — Jorge Polanco 42.0%, Gleyber Torres 31.2%, Carlos Correa 26.8%

Third Baseman — Alex Bregman 49.1%, Hunter Dozier 27.6%, Gio Urshela 23.3%

Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence 46.7%, J.D. Martinez 31.2%, Nelson Cruz 22.0%

Outfield — Mike Trout 25.5%, George Springer 15.7%, Michael Brantley 10.8%, Aaron Judge 9.9%, Mookie Betts 9.1%, Eddie Rosario 8.9%, Joey Gallo 7.8%, Austin Meadows 6.5%, Josh Reddick 5.9%<

NATIONAL LEAGUE

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman 38.5%, Josh Bell 37.4%, Anthony Rizzo 24.2%

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte 39.2%, Ozzie Albies 34.3%, Mike Moustakas 26.5%

Shortstop — Javier Baez 43.3%, Trevor Story 29.3%, Dansby Swanson 27.4%

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado 51.9%, Josh Donaldson 25.1%, Kris Bryant 23.0%

Catcher — Willson Contreras 44.6%, Brian McCann 33.0%, Yasmani Grandal 22.4%

Outfield — Christian Yelich 22.3%, Cody Bellinger 21.0%, Ronald Acuna Jr. 15.0%, Charlie Blackmon 12.6%, Nick Markakis 8.2%, Jason Heyward 6.5%, Kyle Schwarber 5.3%, Albert Almora Jr. 5.0%, Joc Pederson 4.0%

Note: Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday.

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;18;13;.581;--

Kokomo;15;13;.536;1.5

Rockford;16;14;.533;1.5

Kalamazoo;13;15;.464;3.5

Battle Creek;12;17;.414;5.0

Kenosha;11;19;.367;6.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;21;10;.677;--

Wis. Rapids;17;13;.567;3.5

Wisconsin;17;14;.548;4.0

Green Bay;15;16;.484;6.0

Fond du Lac;13;17;.433;7.5

Lakeshore;12;19;.387;9.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;17;14;.548;--

Eau Claire;14;17;.452;3.0

La Crosse;14;17;.452;3.0

Duluth;12;19;.387;5.0

Thunder Bay;11;19;.367;5.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;19;11;.633;--

Willmar;19;12;.613;0.5

Rochester;17;13;.567;2.0

Bismarck;17;14;.548;2.5

Mankato;13;18;.419;6.5

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

St. Cloud 5, Waterloo 3

Wisconsin 13, Wisconsin Rapids 3

Duluth 8, Thunder Bay 4

Fond du Lac 11, Madison 5

La Crosse 6, Eau Claire 3

Lakeshore 9, Green Bay 0

Rockford 6, Kalamazoo 3

Rochester 7, Mankato 0

Kokomo at Kenosha, ppd., rain

Traverse City 12, Battle Creek 4

Bismarck 6, Willmar 5

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Fond du Lac

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Green Bay at Lakeshyore

Mankato at Rochester

Bismarck at Willmar

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 6:05 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac (DH)

Battle Creek at Rockford

Willmar at La Crosse

Madison at Green Bay

Mankato at St. Cloud

Rochester at Bismarck

Battle Creek at Rockford

Wisconsin at Lakeshore

Duluth at Eau Claire

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Kenosha at Traverse City

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 4, Omaha 1

Midwest League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 4, Great Lakes 3, 10 innings

Lake County 9, Lansing 4

Fort Wayne 5, South Bend 2

West Michigan 6, Dayton 3

Clinton 9, Peoria 5

Kane County 6, Beloit 4

Wisconsin 5, Cedar Rapids 2, 11 innings

Quad Cities 10, Burlington 2

Prep

METRO

Dubuque Wahlert 4, Cedar Falls 3

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 5, East Marshall 2

East Buchanan (Winthrop) 8-1, Lisbon 6-13

West Marshall 11, South Hardin (Eldora) 0

STATE

ACGC 7, Woodward Academy 4

Akron-Westfield 11, Cherokee, 0

Ames 5, Des Moines East 1

Assumption, Davenport 3-8, North Scott 2-3

B-G-M 7, Montezuma 1

Bettendorf 2-7, Clinton 1-14

CAM, Anita 4, Bedford 1

Calamus-Wheatland 10-0, North Linn 1-2

Centerville 11, Albia 1

Coon Rapids-Bayard 13, Southeast Valley 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 7-3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-18

Creston 13, Atlantic 10

Davenport Central 3-5, Davenport West 1-1

Des Moines Christian 2-10, Woodward-Granger 1-5

Fairfield 13-9, Keokuk 1-2

Gilbert 5, Saydel 0

Hinton 10, Westwood, Sloan 0

Kingsley-Pierson 5, Sioux Central 3

Martensdale-St. Marys 4, Mount Ayr 2

Mediapolis 10, Pekin 0

Mormon Trail 6, Murray 3

Mount Vernon 2, Williamsburg 1

New London 3, West Burlington 2

Newman Catholic 9, Estherville Lincoln Central 2

North Mahaska 5, Lynnville-Sully 4

OABCIG 9, Newell-Fonda 6

Ottumwa 11-8, Fort Dodge 7-7

PCM 17, Baxter 0

Pocahontas Area 5, Manson Northwest Webster 2

Sigourney 9, English Valleys 0

Southeast Warren 8, Central Decatur 1

Stanton 9, Sidney 1

Urbandale 16-9, Marshalltown 1-4

Van Meter 6-7, Madrid 1-1

Wapello 11, Louisa-Muscatine 5

West Branch 9, Iowa City Regina 2

Williamsburg 2, Mount Vernon 1

Wilton 3, West Liberty 0

Winterset 3, Carlisle 1

Woodward Academy 2, ACGC 1

