Major Leagues
All-Star starters
Game Tuesday, July 9, Progressive Field, Cleveland Ohio
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher — Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees
First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians
Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins
Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers
Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, George Springer, Houston Astros, Michael Brantley, Houston Astros
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers, Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers, Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves.
Final percentages
AMERICAN LEAGUE
First Baseman — Carlos Santana 49.2%, Luke Voit 25.8%, C.J. Cron 25.0%
Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu 38.0%, Jose Altuve 31.5%, Tommy La Stella 30.5%
Shortstop — Jorge Polanco 42.0%, Gleyber Torres 31.2%, Carlos Correa 26.8%
Third Baseman — Alex Bregman 49.1%, Hunter Dozier 27.6%, Gio Urshela 23.3%
Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence 46.7%, J.D. Martinez 31.2%, Nelson Cruz 22.0%
Outfield — Mike Trout 25.5%, George Springer 15.7%, Michael Brantley 10.8%, Aaron Judge 9.9%, Mookie Betts 9.1%, Eddie Rosario 8.9%, Joey Gallo 7.8%, Austin Meadows 6.5%, Josh Reddick 5.9%<
NATIONAL LEAGUE
First Baseman — Freddie Freeman 38.5%, Josh Bell 37.4%, Anthony Rizzo 24.2%
Second Baseman — Ketel Marte 39.2%, Ozzie Albies 34.3%, Mike Moustakas 26.5%
Shortstop — Javier Baez 43.3%, Trevor Story 29.3%, Dansby Swanson 27.4%
Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado 51.9%, Josh Donaldson 25.1%, Kris Bryant 23.0%
Catcher — Willson Contreras 44.6%, Brian McCann 33.0%, Yasmani Grandal 22.4%
Outfield — Christian Yelich 22.3%, Cody Bellinger 21.0%, Ronald Acuna Jr. 15.0%, Charlie Blackmon 12.6%, Nick Markakis 8.2%, Jason Heyward 6.5%, Kyle Schwarber 5.3%, Albert Almora Jr. 5.0%, Joc Pederson 4.0%
Note: Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday.
Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;18;13;.581;--
Kokomo;15;13;.536;1.5
Rockford;16;14;.533;1.5
Kalamazoo;13;15;.464;3.5
Battle Creek;12;17;.414;5.0
Kenosha;11;19;.367;6.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;21;10;.677;--
Wis. Rapids;17;13;.567;3.5
Wisconsin;17;14;.548;4.0
Green Bay;15;16;.484;6.0
Fond du Lac;13;17;.433;7.5
Lakeshore;12;19;.387;9.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;17;14;.548;--
Eau Claire;14;17;.452;3.0
La Crosse;14;17;.452;3.0
Duluth;12;19;.387;5.0
Thunder Bay;11;19;.367;5.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;19;11;.633;--
Willmar;19;12;.613;0.5
Rochester;17;13;.567;2.0
Bismarck;17;14;.548;2.5
Mankato;13;18;.419;6.5
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
St. Cloud 5, Waterloo 3
Wisconsin 13, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Duluth 8, Thunder Bay 4
Fond du Lac 11, Madison 5
La Crosse 6, Eau Claire 3
Lakeshore 9, Green Bay 0
Rockford 6, Kalamazoo 3
Rochester 7, Mankato 0
Kokomo at Kenosha, ppd., rain
Traverse City 12, Battle Creek 4
Bismarck 6, Willmar 5
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Fond du Lac
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Green Bay at Lakeshyore
Mankato at Rochester
Bismarck at Willmar
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Traverse City
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 6:05 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac (DH)
Battle Creek at Rockford
Willmar at La Crosse
Madison at Green Bay
Mankato at St. Cloud
Rochester at Bismarck
Battle Creek at Rockford
Wisconsin at Lakeshore
Duluth at Eau Claire
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Kenosha at Traverse City
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 4, Omaha 1
Midwest League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 4, Great Lakes 3, 10 innings
Lake County 9, Lansing 4
Fort Wayne 5, South Bend 2
West Michigan 6, Dayton 3
Clinton 9, Peoria 5
Kane County 6, Beloit 4
Wisconsin 5, Cedar Rapids 2, 11 innings
Quad Cities 10, Burlington 2
Prep
METRO
Dubuque Wahlert 4, Cedar Falls 3
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 5, East Marshall 2
East Buchanan (Winthrop) 8-1, Lisbon 6-13
West Marshall 11, South Hardin (Eldora) 0
STATE
ACGC 7, Woodward Academy 4
Akron-Westfield 11, Cherokee, 0
Ames 5, Des Moines East 1
Assumption, Davenport 3-8, North Scott 2-3
B-G-M 7, Montezuma 1
Bettendorf 2-7, Clinton 1-14
CAM, Anita 4, Bedford 1
Calamus-Wheatland 10-0, North Linn 1-2
Centerville 11, Albia 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 13, Southeast Valley 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 7-3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-18
Creston 13, Atlantic 10
Davenport Central 3-5, Davenport West 1-1
Des Moines Christian 2-10, Woodward-Granger 1-5
Fairfield 13-9, Keokuk 1-2
Gilbert 5, Saydel 0
Hinton 10, Westwood, Sloan 0
Kingsley-Pierson 5, Sioux Central 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 4, Mount Ayr 2
Mediapolis 10, Pekin 0
Mormon Trail 6, Murray 3
Mount Vernon 2, Williamsburg 1
New London 3, West Burlington 2
Newman Catholic 9, Estherville Lincoln Central 2
North Mahaska 5, Lynnville-Sully 4
OABCIG 9, Newell-Fonda 6
Ottumwa 11-8, Fort Dodge 7-7
PCM 17, Baxter 0
Pocahontas Area 5, Manson Northwest Webster 2
Sigourney 9, English Valleys 0
Southeast Warren 8, Central Decatur 1
Stanton 9, Sidney 1
Urbandale 16-9, Marshalltown 1-4
Van Meter 6-7, Madrid 1-1
Wapello 11, Louisa-Muscatine 5
West Branch 9, Iowa City Regina 2
Williamsburg 2, Mount Vernon 1
Wilton 3, West Liberty 0
Winterset 3, Carlisle 1
Woodward Academy 2, ACGC 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.