Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

AMERICAN NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Iowa (Cubs);24;15;.615;—

Memphis (Cards);21;18;.538;3

Omaha (Royals);18;21;.462;6

Nashville (Rangers);13;25;.342;10½

AMERICAN SOUTHERN

Round Rock (Astros);24;14;.632;—

San Antonio (Brewers);22;17;.564;2½

New Orleans (Marlins);20;19;.513;4½

Okla. City (Dodgers);12;25;.324;11½

PACIFIC NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Fresno (Nationals);21;18;.538;—

Tacoma (Mariners);19;21;.475;2½

Sacramento (Giants);18;21;.462;3

Reno (D'backs);14;25;.359;7

PACIFIC SOUTHERN

El Paso (Padres);27;12;.692;—

Las Vegas (Athletics);23;17;.575;4½

Alb'qrque (Rockies);20;20;.500;7½

Salt Lake (Angels);15;23;.395;11½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Gr.Lakes (Dodgers);21;14;.600;—

Lake Co. (Indians);22;15;.595;—

S. Bend (Cubs);21;16;.568;1

Bowl. Green (Rays);22;17;.564;1

Lansing (Bl. Jays);17;21;.447;5½

West Mich. (Tigers);16;21;.432;6

Ft. Wayne (Padres);15;22;.405;7

Dayton (Reds);13;25;.342;9½

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Quad Cities (Astros);23;12;.657;—

Burlington (Angels);22;16;.579;2½

Kane Co. (D'backs);21;17;.553;3½

Clinton (Marlins);19;17;.528;4½

Wisconsin (Brewers);17;18;.486;6

Peoria (Cardinals);17;20;.459;7

Ced. Rapids (Twins);17;22;.436;8

Beloit (Athletics);13;23;.361;10½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 7, West Michigan 6

Great Lakes 8, Dayton 3

Lake County 10, Fort Wayne 6

Bowling Green 17, South Bend 0

Beloit 2-0, Peoria 1-6

Cedar Rapids 1, Quad Cities 0

Clinton 4-3, Burlington 2-4

Kane County 6, Wisconsin 5, 10 innings

