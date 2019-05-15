Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
AMERICAN NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Iowa (Cubs);24;15;.615;—
Memphis (Cards);21;18;.538;3
Omaha (Royals);18;21;.462;6
Nashville (Rangers);13;25;.342;10½
AMERICAN SOUTHERN
Round Rock (Astros);24;14;.632;—
San Antonio (Brewers);22;17;.564;2½
New Orleans (Marlins);20;19;.513;4½
Okla. City (Dodgers);12;25;.324;11½
PACIFIC NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fresno (Nationals);21;18;.538;—
Tacoma (Mariners);19;21;.475;2½
Sacramento (Giants);18;21;.462;3
Reno (D'backs);14;25;.359;7
PACIFIC SOUTHERN
El Paso (Padres);27;12;.692;—
Las Vegas (Athletics);23;17;.575;4½
Alb'qrque (Rockies);20;20;.500;7½
Salt Lake (Angels);15;23;.395;11½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Gr.Lakes (Dodgers);21;14;.600;—
Lake Co. (Indians);22;15;.595;—
S. Bend (Cubs);21;16;.568;1
Bowl. Green (Rays);22;17;.564;1
Lansing (Bl. Jays);17;21;.447;5½
West Mich. (Tigers);16;21;.432;6
Ft. Wayne (Padres);15;22;.405;7
Dayton (Reds);13;25;.342;9½
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Quad Cities (Astros);23;12;.657;—
Burlington (Angels);22;16;.579;2½
Kane Co. (D'backs);21;17;.553;3½
Clinton (Marlins);19;17;.528;4½
Wisconsin (Brewers);17;18;.486;6
Peoria (Cardinals);17;20;.459;7
Ced. Rapids (Twins);17;22;.436;8
Beloit (Athletics);13;23;.361;10½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 7, West Michigan 6
Great Lakes 8, Dayton 3
Lake County 10, Fort Wayne 6
Bowling Green 17, South Bend 0
Beloit 2-0, Peoria 1-6
Cedar Rapids 1, Quad Cities 0
Clinton 4-3, Burlington 2-4
Kane County 6, Wisconsin 5, 10 innings
