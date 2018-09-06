Minor leagues
Midwest League playoffs
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 10, Beloit 1, Cedar Rapids leads series 1-0
Peoria 7, Quad Cities 2, Peoria wins series 2-0
West Michigan 2, Great Lakes 1, 10 innings, West Michigan wins series 2-0
Bowling Green 4, Lansing 3, Bowling Green wins series 2-0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.