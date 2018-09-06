Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Midwest League playoffs

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 10, Beloit 1, Cedar Rapids leads series 1-0

Peoria 7, Quad Cities 2, Peoria wins series 2-0

West Michigan 2, Great Lakes 1, 10 innings, West Michigan wins series 2-0

Bowling Green 4, Lansing 3, Bowling Green wins series 2-0

