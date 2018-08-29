Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa 1-3, Oklahoma City 0-2

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);39;26;.600;—

Lansing (Bl. Jays);36;29;.554;3

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);34;31;.523;5

Ft. Wayne (Padres);31;33;.484;7½

West Mich. (Tigers);30;34;.469;8½

So. Bend (Cubs);29;36;.446;10

Lake Co. (Indians);26;38;.406;12½

Dayton (Reds);25;40;.385;14

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Ced. Rapids (Twins);42;23;.646;—

Peoria (Cardinals);37;27;.578;4½

Quad Cities (Astros);36;29;.554;6

Kane Co. (D'backs);34;30;.531;7½

Beloit (Athletics);34;30;.531;7½

Wisconsin (Brewers);34;31;.523;8

Clinton (Mariners);28;37;.431;14

Burlington (Angels);20;41;.328;20

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

West Michigan 6, Dayton 2

South Bend 8, Bowling Green 1

Lansing 2, Great Lakes 1

Fort Wayne 3, Lake County 1

Kane County 6, Peoria 0

Clinton 8, Quad Cities 3

Cedar Rapids 6, Burlington 2

Beloit 5, Wisconsin 3

