Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Oklahoma City 5, Iowa 2

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 5, Dayton 3

Fort Wayne 1, West Michigan 0

Burlington 1, Beloit 0, 10 innings

Clinton 6, Wisconsin 5

Cedar Rapids 4, Peoria 3

Kane County 3, Quad Cities 2

Great Lakes 12, Lansing 9

South Bend at Bowling Green, ppd.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments