Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Oklahoma City 5, Iowa 2
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Lake County 5, Dayton 3
Fort Wayne 1, West Michigan 0
Burlington 1, Beloit 0, 10 innings
Clinton 6, Wisconsin 5
Cedar Rapids 4, Peoria 3
Kane County 3, Quad Cities 2
Great Lakes 12, Lansing 9
South Bend at Bowling Green, ppd.
