Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 8, Nashville 4

Midwest league

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Lake Co. (Indians);12;8;.600;—

Bowl. Green (Rays);12;9;.571;½

Ft. Wayne (Padres);11;9;.550;1

Lansing (Bl. Jays);10;10;.500;2

S. Bend (Cubs);10;10;.500;2

West Mich. (Tigers);9;10;.474;2½

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);8;12;.400;4

Dayton (Reds);8;12;.400;4

W

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Burlington (Angels);13;7;.650;—

Kane Co. (D'backs);13;8;.619;½

Clinton (Marlins);11;8;.579;1½

Q. Cities (Astros);10;9;.526;2½

Ced. Rapids (Twins);9;11;.450;4

Beloit (Athletics);8;10;.444;4

Wisconsin (Brewers);7;11;.389;5

Peoria (Cardinals);6;13;.316;6½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Clinton 7, Quad Cities 2

West Michigan 10, Lake County 9, 10 innings

Dayton 8, Great Lakes 3

Fort Wayne 12, South Bend 6

Kane County 7, Cedar Rapids 0

Peoria at Beloit, ppd.

Bowling Green 6, Lansing 5

Burlington at Wisconsin, ppd.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments