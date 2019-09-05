Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Round Rock 4, Iowa 3, 10 innings
Midwest League
Playoff quarterfinals
(Best-of-three)
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Lake County 4, Great Lakes 0, series tied 1-1
Clinton 10, Kane County 1, Clinton leads series 2-0
South Bend 7, Bowling Green 4, South Bend leads series 2-0
Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1, series tied 1-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.