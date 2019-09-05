Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Round Rock 4, Iowa 3, 10 innings

Midwest League

Playoff quarterfinals

(Best-of-three)

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 4, Great Lakes 0, series tied 1-1

Clinton 10, Kane County 1, Clinton leads series 2-0

South Bend 7, Bowling Green 4, South Bend leads series 2-0

Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1, series tied 1-1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments