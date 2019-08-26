Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Iowa 7, Oklahoma City 2, 6 innings

Midwest League

Bowling Green 4-7, South Bend 3-2

Lake County 13, Dayton 2

Great Lakes 11, Lansing 7

Fort Wayne 6, West Michigan 4

Burlington 1, Beloit 0, 10 innings

Clinton 6, Wisconsin 2

Peoria 6, Cedar Rapids 5, 11 innings

Kane County 8, Quad Cities 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments