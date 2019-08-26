Minor leagues
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Iowa 7, Oklahoma City 2, 6 innings
Midwest League
Bowling Green 4-7, South Bend 3-2
Lake County 13, Dayton 2
Great Lakes 11, Lansing 7
Fort Wayne 6, West Michigan 4
Burlington 1, Beloit 0, 10 innings
Clinton 6, Wisconsin 2
Peoria 6, Cedar Rapids 5, 11 innings
Kane County 8, Quad Cities 1
