Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
New Orleans 5-4, Iowa 0-7
Midwest league
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 10, Lake County 4
Lansing 8, West Michigan 2
Kane County 5, Burlington 4
Clinton 8, Peoria 4
Dayton 4, Fort Wayne 3
South Bend 2, Great Lakes 1
Wisconsin at Beloit, ppd.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, ppd.
