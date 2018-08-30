Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Oklahoma City 4, Iowa 2

Midwest League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

West Michigan 4, Dayton 2

Bowling Green 4, South Bend 2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County 12, Fort Wayne 4

Quad Cities 7, Clinton 4

Kane County 3, Peoria 1

Cedar Rapids 11, Burlington 3

Beloit 7, Wisconsin 3

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments