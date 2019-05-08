Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Memphis 2, Iowa 1

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 2, Cedar Rapids 1

Peoria 6, West Michigan 4

Bowling Green 5, Burlington 3

Great Lakes 10, Kane County 6

Dayton 9, Clinton 5

Quad Cities 6, Lansing 0

Lake County at Beloit, ppd.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, ppd.

