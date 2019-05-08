Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Memphis 2, Iowa 1
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
South Bend 2, Cedar Rapids 1
Peoria 6, West Michigan 4
Bowling Green 5, Burlington 3
Great Lakes 10, Kane County 6
Dayton 9, Clinton 5
Quad Cities 6, Lansing 0
Lake County at Beloit, ppd.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, ppd.
