Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 6, Memphis 5

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 1, Beloit 0

Kane County 8, Great Lakes 1

Clinton 4, Dayton 0

Cedar Rapids 8, South Bend 5

Peoria 9, West Michigan 6

Quad Cities 6, Lansing 0

Bowling Green 4, Burlington 3

Wisconsin 3, Fort Wayne 2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments