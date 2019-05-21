Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Iowa at Omaha, ppd.

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Great Lakes 11, Lansing 8

Clinton 5, Beloit 0

Quad Cities 4, Kane County 1

Lake County 8, Dayton 1

Wisconsin 12, Peoria 8

Peoria at Wisconsin, Game 2, TBD

Fort Wayne 1, South Bend 0

West Michigan 4, Bowling Green 3

Burlington at Cedar Rapids, ppd.

Prep

METRO

Metro Tournament consolation, East vs. West, ppd. to Thursday

Metro Tournament championship, Columbus vs. Cedar Falls, Robinson-Dresser Complex, ppd. to Thursday

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 11, Davenport West 1

STATE

Calamus-Wheatland 14, Northeast Goose Lake 3

