Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Iowa at Omaha, ppd.
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Great Lakes 11, Lansing 8
Clinton 5, Beloit 0
Quad Cities 4, Kane County 1
Lake County 8, Dayton 1
Wisconsin 12, Peoria 8
Peoria at Wisconsin, Game 2, TBD
Fort Wayne 1, South Bend 0
West Michigan 4, Bowling Green 3
Burlington at Cedar Rapids, ppd.
Prep
METRO
Metro Tournament consolation, East vs. West, ppd. to Thursday
Metro Tournament championship, Columbus vs. Cedar Falls, Robinson-Dresser Complex, ppd. to Thursday
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 11, Davenport West 1
STATE
Calamus-Wheatland 14, Northeast Goose Lake 3
