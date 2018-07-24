Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TUESDAY'S RESULT

Fresno 2, Iowa 1

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);19;12;.613;—

S. Bend (Cubs);16;15;.516;3

Dayton (Reds);15;16;.484;4

Ft. Wayne (Padres);14;16;.467;4½

Lake Co. (Indians);14;16;.467;4½

Lansing (Blue Jays);14;17;.452;5

West Mich. (Tigers);13;17;.433;5½

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);9;22;.290;10

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Ced. Rapids (Twins);22;9;.710;—

Beloit (Athletics);19;10;.655;2

Peoria (Cardinals);18;11;.621;3

Clinton (Mariners);17;13;.567;4½

Quad Cities (Astros);15;15;.500;6½

Wisconsin (Brewers);14;16;.467;7½

Kane Co. (D'backs);14;16;.467;7½

Burlington (Angels);8;20;.286;12½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

Amateur

Northwoods League

(Second half)

NORTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;13;5;.722;--

La Crosse;13;6;.684;0.5

Duluth;12;6;.667;1.0

Mankato;11;7;.611;2.0

St. Cloud;9;9;.500;4.0

Eau Claire;9;9;.500;4.0

Rochester;9;9;.500;4.0

Thunder Bay;6;12;.333;7.0

Bismarck;5;13;.278;8.0

Waterloo;4;15;.211;9.5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;11;7;.611;--

Kenosha;11;7;.611;--

Madison;10;8;.556;1.0

Wisconsin;10;8;.556;1.0

Kalamazoo;10;9;.526;1.5

Lakeshore;9;9;.500;2.0

Wis. Rapids;9;9;.500;2.0

Battle Creek;8;9;.471;2.5

Green Bay;8;9;.471;2.5

Rockford;4;15;.211;7.5

TUESDAY'S RESULT

NWL All-Star Game

South 2, North 1

GAMES TODAY

No games scheduled

GAMES THURSDAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kenosha (DH)

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Mankato at Thunder Bay

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Madison

Rochester at St. Cloud

Bismarck at Willmar

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Madison at Rockford

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Bismarck at Willmar

St. Cloud at Rochester

La Crosse at Eau claire

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Mankato at Thunder Bay

