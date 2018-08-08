Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);27;18;.600;—

Lansing (Bl. Jays);25;20;.556;2

West Mich. (Tigers);22;22;.500;4½

Ft. Wayne (Padres);20;24;.455;6½

Dayton (Reds);20;25;.444;7

South Bend (Cubs);20;25;.444;7

Lake Co. (Indians);18;26;.409;8½

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);18;27;.400;9

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Ced. Rapids (Twins);29;16;.644;—

Peoria (Cardinals);27;16;.628;1

Beloit (Athletics);26;17;.605;2

Quad Cities (Astros);24;20;.545;4½

Wisconsin (Brewers);22;23;.489;7

Kane Co. (D'backs);21;23;.477;7½

Clinton (Mariners);21;24;.467;8

Burlington (Angels);14;28;.333;13½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Fort Wayne 9, Lake County 8

Quad Cities 2, Beloit 1

Lansing 5, Dayton 4

Great Lakes 11, South Bend 5, 11 innings

Kane County 4, Peoria 2

Cedar Rapids 6, Clinton 3

Bowling Green 1, West Michigan 0

Quad Cities 8, Beloit 2

Wisconsin 2, Burlington 1

Northwoods League

(Second half)

NORTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;22;11;.667;--

Duluth;21;11;.656;0.5

Mankato;21;11;.656;0.5

La Crosse;21;12;.636;1.0

St. Cloud;18;14;.563;3.5

Rochester;16;16;.500;5.5

Eau Claire;14;18;.439;7.5

Bismarck;11;20;.359;10.0

Thunder Bay;9;23;.281;12.5

Waterloo;8;25;.242;14.0

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;24;10;.706;--

Battle Creek;20;13;.606;3.5

Madison;19;13;.594;4.0

Fond du Lac;17;15;.531;6.0

Kalamazoo;16;17;.485;7.5

Wisconsin;16;17;.485;7.5

Wis. Rapids;15;17;.469;8.0

Green Bay;14;18;.438;9.0

Lakeshore;13;19;.406;10.0

Rockford;9;24;.281;14.5

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 16, Thunder Bay 1

Fond du Lac 14, Lakeshore 8

Wisconsin 5, Green Bay 1

Willmar 4, Eau Claire 1

Kenosha 8, Rockford 2

Mankato 9, Bismarck 6

Rochester 7, Duluth 5

Madison 5, Kalamazoo 4

Battle Creek 4, Wisconsin Rapids 3

St. Cloud 9, La Crosse 6

GAMES TODAY

Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Fond du Lac at Rockford

Mankato at Eau Claire

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

La Crosse at Bismarck

Madison at Green Bay

Thunder Bay at St. Cloud

Rochester at Willmar

GAMES FRIDAY

Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Fond du Lac at Rockford

Thunder Bay at St. Cloud

Green Bay at Madison

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Rochester at Willmar

Mankato at Eau Claire

Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids

La Crosse at Bismarck

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments