Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);27;18;.600;—
Lansing (Bl. Jays);25;20;.556;2
West Mich. (Tigers);22;22;.500;4½
Ft. Wayne (Padres);20;24;.455;6½
Dayton (Reds);20;25;.444;7
South Bend (Cubs);20;25;.444;7
Lake Co. (Indians);18;26;.409;8½
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);18;27;.400;9
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Ced. Rapids (Twins);29;16;.644;—
Peoria (Cardinals);27;16;.628;1
Beloit (Athletics);26;17;.605;2
Quad Cities (Astros);24;20;.545;4½
Wisconsin (Brewers);22;23;.489;7
Kane Co. (D'backs);21;23;.477;7½
Clinton (Mariners);21;24;.467;8
Burlington (Angels);14;28;.333;13½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Fort Wayne 9, Lake County 8
Quad Cities 2, Beloit 1
Lansing 5, Dayton 4
Great Lakes 11, South Bend 5, 11 innings
Kane County 4, Peoria 2
Cedar Rapids 6, Clinton 3
Bowling Green 1, West Michigan 0
Quad Cities 8, Beloit 2
Wisconsin 2, Burlington 1
Northwoods League
(Second half)
NORTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;22;11;.667;--
Duluth;21;11;.656;0.5
Mankato;21;11;.656;0.5
La Crosse;21;12;.636;1.0
St. Cloud;18;14;.563;3.5
Rochester;16;16;.500;5.5
Eau Claire;14;18;.439;7.5
Bismarck;11;20;.359;10.0
Thunder Bay;9;23;.281;12.5
Waterloo;8;25;.242;14.0
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kenosha;24;10;.706;--
Battle Creek;20;13;.606;3.5
Madison;19;13;.594;4.0
Fond du Lac;17;15;.531;6.0
Kalamazoo;16;17;.485;7.5
Wisconsin;16;17;.485;7.5
Wis. Rapids;15;17;.469;8.0
Green Bay;14;18;.438;9.0
Lakeshore;13;19;.406;10.0
Rockford;9;24;.281;14.5
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 16, Thunder Bay 1
Fond du Lac 14, Lakeshore 8
Wisconsin 5, Green Bay 1
Willmar 4, Eau Claire 1
Kenosha 8, Rockford 2
Mankato 9, Bismarck 6
Rochester 7, Duluth 5
Madison 5, Kalamazoo 4
Battle Creek 4, Wisconsin Rapids 3
St. Cloud 9, La Crosse 6
GAMES TODAY
Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Battle Creek at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Rockford
Mankato at Eau Claire
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
La Crosse at Bismarck
Madison at Green Bay
Thunder Bay at St. Cloud
Rochester at Willmar
GAMES FRIDAY
Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Rockford
Thunder Bay at St. Cloud
Green Bay at Madison
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Rochester at Willmar
Mankato at Eau Claire
Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids
La Crosse at Bismarck
