Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
AMERICAN NORTH
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Okla. City (Dodgers);61;49;.555;—
Colo. Spr. (Brewers);59;51;.536;2
Omaha (Royals);50;62;.446;12
Iowa (Cubs);42;70;.375;20
AMERICAN SOUTH
Memphis (Cardinals);71;42;.628;—
Nashville (Athletics);56;55;.505;14
Round Rock (Rangers);52;60;.464;18½
New Orleans (Marlins);51;60;.459;19
PACIFIC NORTH
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fresno (Astros);64;49;.566;—
Reno (D'backs);58;55;.513;6
Tacoma (Mariners);55;57;.491;8½
Sacramento (Giants);45;67;.402;18½
PACIFIC SOUTH
El Paso (Padres);62;49;.559;—
Salt Lake (Angels);61;52;.540;2
Las Vegas (Mets);55;58;.487;8
Alb'qrque (Rockies);53;59;.473;9½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa 9, Las Vegas 4
Memphis 6, Fresno 5, 10 innings
Oklahoma City 12, Reno 9
Colorado Springs 6, Tacoma 1
Salt Lake 6, Omaha 0
Nashville 6, Sacramento 4
New Orleans at Albuquerque, late
Round Rock at El Paso, late
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);26;17;.605;—
Lansing (Bl. Jays);23;20;.535;3
West Mich.(Tigers);21;21;.500;4½
Dayton (Reds);20;23;.465;6
Ft. Wayne (Padres);19;23;.452;6½
South Bend (Cubs);19;24;.442;7
Lake Co. (Indians);17;25;.405;8½
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);17;26;.395;9
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Peoria (Cards);26;15;.634;—
Beloit (Athletics);26;15;.634;—
Ced. Rapids (Twins);27;16;.628;—
Quad Cities (Astros);23;19;.548;3½
Wisconsin (Brewers);21;22;.488;6
Kane Co. (D'backs);20;22;.476;6½
Clinton (Mariners);20;23;.465;7
Burlington (Angels);13;27;.325;12½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Clinton 4, Wisconsin 0
Wisconsin 5, Clinton 2
Dayton 5, West Michigan 3
Great Lakes 7, Lake County 6, 10 innings
Burlington 16, Kane County 4
Peoria 8, Quad Cities 7
Beloit 10, Cedar Rapids 7
Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 4
South Bend 4, Bowling Green 3, 10 innings
Northwoods League
(Second half)
NORTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;21;9;.700;--
La Crosse;21;10;.677;0.5
Willmar;20;10;.667;1.0
Mankato;19;11;.633;2.0
St. Cloud;16;14;.533;5.0
Rochester;14;16;.467;7.0
Eau Claire;13;16;.450;7.5
Bismarck;11;18;.383;9.5
Thunder Bay;8;22;.267;13.0
Waterloo;7;24;.226;14.5
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kenosha;22;10;.688;--
Battle Creek;18;13;.581;3.5
Madison;17;13;.567;4.0
Kalamazoo;16;15;.516;5.5
Fond du Lac;15;15;.500;6.0
Wis. Rapids;15;15;.500;6.0
Green Bay;14;16;.467;7.0
Wisconsin;14;17;.452;7.5
Lakeshore;13;17;.433;8.0
Rockford;9;22;.290;12.5
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Wisconsin 12, Kalamazoo 8
Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 8, St. Cloud 2
Battle Creek 6, Rockford 5
Rochester 5, Thunder Bay 4
Mankato 4, Bismarck 2
Kalamazoo 8, Wisconsin 5
Duluth 6, Eau Claire 2
Kenosha 14, Madison 5
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Fond du Lac 3
La Crosse 10, Willmar 8
Green Bay 11, Lakeshore 3
GAMES TODAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Willmar at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Kalamazoo at Madison
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Bismarck at Mankato
Rockford at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at Rochester
Willmar at Eau Claire
GAMES TUESDAY
MLB Dreams Showcase Game 1, Madison, 4:05 p.m.
MLB Dreams Showcase Game 2, Madison, 7:35 p.m.
