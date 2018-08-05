Subscribe for 33¢ / day
AMERICAN NORTH

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Okla. City (Dodgers);61;49;.555;—

Colo. Spr. (Brewers);59;51;.536;2

Omaha (Royals);50;62;.446;12

Iowa (Cubs);42;70;.375;20

AMERICAN SOUTH

Memphis (Cardinals);71;42;.628;—

Nashville (Athletics);56;55;.505;14

Round Rock (Rangers);52;60;.464;18½

New Orleans (Marlins);51;60;.459;19

PACIFIC NORTH

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Fresno (Astros);64;49;.566;—

Reno (D'backs);58;55;.513;6

Tacoma (Mariners);55;57;.491;8½

Sacramento (Giants);45;67;.402;18½

PACIFIC SOUTH

El Paso (Padres);62;49;.559;—

Salt Lake (Angels);61;52;.540;2

Las Vegas (Mets);55;58;.487;8

Alb'qrque (Rockies);53;59;.473;9½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa 9, Las Vegas 4

Memphis 6, Fresno 5, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 12, Reno 9

Colorado Springs 6, Tacoma 1

Salt Lake 6, Omaha 0

Nashville 6, Sacramento 4

New Orleans at Albuquerque, late

Round Rock at El Paso, late

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);26;17;.605;—

Lansing (Bl. Jays);23;20;.535;3

West Mich.(Tigers);21;21;.500;4½

Dayton (Reds);20;23;.465;6

Ft. Wayne (Padres);19;23;.452;6½

South Bend (Cubs);19;24;.442;7

Lake Co. (Indians);17;25;.405;8½

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);17;26;.395;9

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Peoria (Cards);26;15;.634;—

Beloit (Athletics);26;15;.634;—

Ced. Rapids (Twins);27;16;.628;—

Quad Cities (Astros);23;19;.548;3½

Wisconsin (Brewers);21;22;.488;6

Kane Co. (D'backs);20;22;.476;6½

Clinton (Mariners);20;23;.465;7

Burlington (Angels);13;27;.325;12½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Clinton 4, Wisconsin 0

Wisconsin 5, Clinton 2

Dayton 5, West Michigan 3

Great Lakes 7, Lake County 6, 10 innings

Burlington 16, Kane County 4

Peoria 8, Quad Cities 7

Beloit 10, Cedar Rapids 7

Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 4

South Bend 4, Bowling Green 3, 10 innings

Northwoods League

(Second half)

NORTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;21;9;.700;--

La Crosse;21;10;.677;0.5

Willmar;20;10;.667;1.0

Mankato;19;11;.633;2.0

St. Cloud;16;14;.533;5.0

Rochester;14;16;.467;7.0

Eau Claire;13;16;.450;7.5

Bismarck;11;18;.383;9.5

Thunder Bay;8;22;.267;13.0

Waterloo;7;24;.226;14.5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;22;10;.688;--

Battle Creek;18;13;.581;3.5

Madison;17;13;.567;4.0

Kalamazoo;16;15;.516;5.5

Fond du Lac;15;15;.500;6.0

Wis. Rapids;15;15;.500;6.0

Green Bay;14;16;.467;7.0

Wisconsin;14;17;.452;7.5

Lakeshore;13;17;.433;8.0

Rockford;9;22;.290;12.5

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Wisconsin 12, Kalamazoo 8

Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 8, St. Cloud 2

Battle Creek 6, Rockford 5

Rochester 5, Thunder Bay 4

Mankato 4, Bismarck 2

Kalamazoo 8, Wisconsin 5

Duluth 6, Eau Claire 2

Kenosha 14, Madison 5

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Fond du Lac 3

La Crosse 10, Willmar 8

Green Bay 11, Lakeshore 3

GAMES TODAY

Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Willmar at Eau Claire

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Kalamazoo at Madison

St. Cloud at La Crosse

Bismarck at Mankato

Rockford at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids

Duluth at Rochester

Willmar at Eau Claire

GAMES TUESDAY

MLB Dreams Showcase Game 1, Madison, 4:05 p.m.

MLB Dreams Showcase Game 2, Madison, 7:35 p.m.

