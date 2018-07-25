Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Fresno 9, Iowa 1
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Kane County 6, Beloit 0
Fort Wayne 12, Dayton 0
Lake County 1, West Michigan 0
South Bend 5, Lansing 4, 11 innings
Quad Cities 6, Burlington 5, 10 innings
Cedar Rapids 7, Clinton 2
Great Lakes 7, Bowling Green 2
Peoria 7, Wisconsin 5
Amateur
Northwoods League
(Second half)
NORTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;13;5;.722;--
La Crosse;13;6;.684;0.5
Duluth;12;6;.667;1.0
Mankato;11;7;.611;2.0
St. Cloud;9;9;.500;4.0
Eau Claire;9;9;.500;4.0
Rochester;9;9;.500;4.0
Thunder Bay;6;12;.333;7.0
Bismarck;5;13;.278;8.0
Waterloo;4;15;.211;9.5
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;11;7;.611;--
Kenosha;11;7;.611;--
Madison;10;8;.556;1.0
Wisconsin;10;8;.556;1.0
Kalamazoo;10;9;.526;1.5
Lakeshore;9;9;.500;2.0
Wis. Rapids;9;9;.500;2.0
Battle Creek;8;9;.471;2.5
Green Bay;8;9;.471;2.5
Rockford;4;15;.211;7.5
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kenosha (DH)
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Mankato at Thunder Bay
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Madison
Rochester at St. Cloud
Bismarck at Willmar
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Madison at Rockford
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Bismarck at Willmar
St. Cloud at Rochester
La Crosse at Eau claire
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Mankato at Thunder Bay
