Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Fresno 9, Iowa 1

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Kane County 6, Beloit 0

Fort Wayne 12, Dayton 0

Lake County 1, West Michigan 0

South Bend 5, Lansing 4, 11 innings

Quad Cities 6, Burlington 5, 10 innings

Cedar Rapids 7, Clinton 2

Great Lakes 7, Bowling Green 2

Peoria 7, Wisconsin 5

Amateur

Northwoods League

(Second half)

NORTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;13;5;.722;--

La Crosse;13;6;.684;0.5

Duluth;12;6;.667;1.0

Mankato;11;7;.611;2.0

St. Cloud;9;9;.500;4.0

Eau Claire;9;9;.500;4.0

Rochester;9;9;.500;4.0

Thunder Bay;6;12;.333;7.0

Bismarck;5;13;.278;8.0

Waterloo;4;15;.211;9.5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;11;7;.611;--

Kenosha;11;7;.611;--

Madison;10;8;.556;1.0

Wisconsin;10;8;.556;1.0

Kalamazoo;10;9;.526;1.5

Lakeshore;9;9;.500;2.0

Wis. Rapids;9;9;.500;2.0

Battle Creek;8;9;.471;2.5

Green Bay;8;9;.471;2.5

Rockford;4;15;.211;7.5

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kenosha (DH)

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Mankato at Thunder Bay

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Madison

Rochester at St. Cloud

Bismarck at Willmar

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Madison at Rockford

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Bismarck at Willmar

St. Cloud at Rochester

La Crosse at Eau claire

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Mankato at Thunder Bay

