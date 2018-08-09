Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
New Orleans 1, Iowa 0
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);28;18;.609;—
Lansing (Bl. Jays);26;20;.565;2
West Mich. (Tigers);22;23;.489;5½
Ft. Wayne (Padres);21;24;.467;6½
Dayton (Reds);20;26;.435;8
South Bend (Cubs);20;26;.435;8
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);19;27;.413;9
Lake Co. (Indians);18;27;.400;9½
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Ced. Rapids (Twins);30;16;.652;—
Peoria (Cardinals);28;16;.636;1
Beloit (Athletics);26;18;.591;3
Quad Cities (Astros);25;20;.556;4½
Wisconsin (Brewers);23;23;.500;7
Kane Co. (D'backs);21;24;.467;8½
Clinton (Mariners);21;25;.457;9
Burlington (Angels);14;29;.326;14½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Fort Wayne 4, Lake County 0
Lansing 4, Dayton 3
Great Lakes 4, South Bend 3
Peoria 4, Kane County 1
Cedar Rapids 9, Clinton 4
Bowling Green 3, West Michigan 1
Wisconsin 5, Burlington 4, 11 innings
Quad Cities at Beloit, ppd.
Northwoods League
(Second half)
NORTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;23;11;.676;--
Mankato;22;11;.667;0.5
La Crosse;22;12;.647;1.0
Duluth;21;12;.636;1.5
St. Cloud;19;14;.576;3.5
Rochester;16;17;.485;6.5
Eau Claire;14;19;.426;8.5
Bismarck;11;21;.348;11.0
Thunder Bay;9;24;.273;13.5
Waterloo;9;25;.265;14.0
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kenosha;25;10;.714;--
Battle Creek;21;13;.618;3.5
Madison;19;14;.576;5.0
Fond du Lac;17;15;.531;6.5
Wis. Rapids;16;17;.485;8.0
Wisconsin;16;18;.471;8.5
Kalamazoo;16;18;.471;8.5
Green Bay;15;18;.455;9.0
Lakeshore;13;20;.394;11.0
Rockford;9;24;.273;15.0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, Duluth 4, 10 innings
Wisconsin Rapids 8, Wisconsin 7
Battle Creek 7, Lakeshore 5
Mankato 6, Eau Claire 5
Kenosha 7, Kalamazoo 3
La Crosse 12, Bismarck 5
Green Bay 3, Madison 2
St. Cloud 3, Thunder Bay 0
Willmar 4, Rochester 2
Fond du Lac at Rockford, ppd., rain
GAMES TODAY
Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Rockford (DH)
Thunder Bay at St. Cloud
Green Bay at Madison
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Rochester at Willmar
Mankato at Eau Claire
Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids
La Crosse at Bismarck
GAMES SATURDAY
Rochester at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Duluth at Bismarck
La Crosse at Mankato
Fond du Lac at Madison
Rockford at Kenosha
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Wisconsin at Lakeshore
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Willmar at Thunder Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.