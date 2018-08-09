Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

New Orleans 1, Iowa 0

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);28;18;.609;—

Lansing (Bl. Jays);26;20;.565;2

West Mich. (Tigers);22;23;.489;5½

Ft. Wayne (Padres);21;24;.467;6½

Dayton (Reds);20;26;.435;8

South Bend (Cubs);20;26;.435;8

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);19;27;.413;9

Lake Co. (Indians);18;27;.400;9½

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Ced. Rapids (Twins);30;16;.652;—

Peoria (Cardinals);28;16;.636;1

Beloit (Athletics);26;18;.591;3

Quad Cities (Astros);25;20;.556;4½

Wisconsin (Brewers);23;23;.500;7

Kane Co. (D'backs);21;24;.467;8½

Clinton (Mariners);21;25;.457;9

Burlington (Angels);14;29;.326;14½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Fort Wayne 4, Lake County 0

Lansing 4, Dayton 3

Great Lakes 4, South Bend 3

Peoria 4, Kane County 1

Cedar Rapids 9, Clinton 4

Bowling Green 3, West Michigan 1

Wisconsin 5, Burlington 4, 11 innings

Quad Cities at Beloit, ppd.

Northwoods League

(Second half)

NORTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;23;11;.676;--

Mankato;22;11;.667;0.5

La Crosse;22;12;.647;1.0

Duluth;21;12;.636;1.5

St. Cloud;19;14;.576;3.5

Rochester;16;17;.485;6.5

Eau Claire;14;19;.426;8.5

Bismarck;11;21;.348;11.0

Thunder Bay;9;24;.273;13.5

Waterloo;9;25;.265;14.0

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;25;10;.714;--

Battle Creek;21;13;.618;3.5

Madison;19;14;.576;5.0

Fond du Lac;17;15;.531;6.5

Wis. Rapids;16;17;.485;8.0

Wisconsin;16;18;.471;8.5

Kalamazoo;16;18;.471;8.5

Green Bay;15;18;.455;9.0

Lakeshore;13;20;.394;11.0

Rockford;9;24;.273;15.0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Duluth 4, 10 innings

Wisconsin Rapids 8, Wisconsin 7

Battle Creek 7, Lakeshore 5

Mankato 6, Eau Claire 5

Kenosha 7, Kalamazoo 3

La Crosse 12, Bismarck 5

Green Bay 3, Madison 2

St. Cloud 3, Thunder Bay 0

Willmar 4, Rochester 2

Fond du Lac at Rockford, ppd., rain

GAMES TODAY

Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Fond du Lac at Rockford (DH)

Thunder Bay at St. Cloud

Green Bay at Madison

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Rochester at Willmar

Mankato at Eau Claire

Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids

La Crosse at Bismarck

GAMES SATURDAY

Rochester at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Duluth at Bismarck

La Crosse at Mankato

Fond du Lac at Madison

Rockford at Kenosha

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Wisconsin at Lakeshore

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Willmar at Thunder Bay

