Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Fresno 5, Iowa 4, 10 innings
Midwest League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Dayton 2, Fort Wayne 1
Lake County 2, West Michigan 0
Lansing 2, South Bend 1
Beloit 2, Kane County 1
Quad Cities 7, Burlington 7, suspended
Cedar Rapids 9, Clinton 1
Bowling Green 9, Great Lakes 8
Wisconsin 3, Peoria 1
Amateur
Northwoods League
(Second half)
NORTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;14;5;.737;--
La Crosse;14;6;.700;0.5
Duluth;13;6;.684;1.0
Mankato;12;7;.632;2.0
Rochester;10;9;.526;4.0
Eau Claire;9;10;.474;5.0
St. Cloud;9;10;.474;5.0
Thunder Bay;6;13;.316;8.0
Bismarck;5;14;.263;9.0
Waterloo;4;16;.200;10.5
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kenosha;12;7;.600;--
Fond du Lac;11;8;.579;0.5
Madison;11;8;.579;0.5
Wisconsin;11;8;.579;0.5
Kalamazoo;11;9;.550;1.0
Wis. Rapids;10;9;.526;1.5
Lakeshore;9;10;.474;2.5
Battle Creek;9;10;.474;2.5
Green Bay;8;10;.444;3.0
Rockford;4;16;.200;8.0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Duluth 7, Waterloo 3
Battle Creek 8-4, Kenosha 6-9
Wisconsin 5, Fond du Lac 4
La Crosse 6, Eau Claire 4
Mankato 4, Thunder Bay 3
Kalamazoo 13, Green Bay 10
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Lakeshore 5
Madison 8, Rockford 7
Rochester 2, St. Cloud 1
Willmar 10, Bismarck 6
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Madison at Rockford
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Bismarck at Willmar
St. Cloud at Rochester
La Crosse at Eau claire
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Mankato at Thunder Bay
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Battle Creek (DH)
Fond du Lac at Kenosha
Kalamazoo at Madison
Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids
Eau Claire at Bismarck
Mankato at La Crosse
St. Cloud at Thunder Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Willmar at Rochester
Prep
State tournament
Thursday's results
CLASS 1A
Semifinals
Mason City Newman 6, Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Lisbon 4, North Linn (Troy Mills) 2
CLASS 2A
Semifinals
Centerville 13, Wilton 0, 5 innings
I.C. Regina 4, Van Meter 3
Games today
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Waverly-Shell Rock (34-7) vs. Harlan (32-3), 11 a.m.
Davenport Assumption (32-10) vs. Sioux City Heelan (32-10), 1:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Western Dubuque (34-9) vs. Urbandale (34-6), 5 p.m.
W.D.M. Valley (28-15) vs. C.R. Washington (26-17), 7:30 p.m.
Games Saturday
CLASS 1A
Championship
Mason City Newman (39-1) vs. Lisbon (36-0), 11 a.m.
CLASS 2A
Championship
Iowa City Regina (29-7) vs. Centerville (26-7), 1:30 p.m.
