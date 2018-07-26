Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Fresno 5, Iowa 4, 10 innings

Midwest League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Dayton 2, Fort Wayne 1

Lake County 2, West Michigan 0

Lansing 2, South Bend 1

Beloit 2, Kane County 1

Quad Cities 7, Burlington 7, suspended

Cedar Rapids 9, Clinton 1

Bowling Green 9, Great Lakes 8

Wisconsin 3, Peoria 1

Amateur

Northwoods League

(Second half)

NORTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;14;5;.737;--

La Crosse;14;6;.700;0.5

Duluth;13;6;.684;1.0

Mankato;12;7;.632;2.0

Rochester;10;9;.526;4.0

Eau Claire;9;10;.474;5.0

St. Cloud;9;10;.474;5.0

Thunder Bay;6;13;.316;8.0

Bismarck;5;14;.263;9.0

Waterloo;4;16;.200;10.5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;12;7;.600;--

Fond du Lac;11;8;.579;0.5

Madison;11;8;.579;0.5

Wisconsin;11;8;.579;0.5

Kalamazoo;11;9;.550;1.0

Wis. Rapids;10;9;.526;1.5

Lakeshore;9;10;.474;2.5

Battle Creek;9;10;.474;2.5

Green Bay;8;10;.444;3.0

Rockford;4;16;.200;8.0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Duluth 7, Waterloo 3

Battle Creek 8-4, Kenosha 6-9

Wisconsin 5, Fond du Lac 4

La Crosse 6, Eau Claire 4

Mankato 4, Thunder Bay 3

Kalamazoo 13, Green Bay 10

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Lakeshore 5

Madison 8, Rockford 7

Rochester 2, St. Cloud 1

Willmar 10, Bismarck 6

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Madison at Rockford

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Bismarck at Willmar

St. Cloud at Rochester

La Crosse at Eau claire

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Mankato at Thunder Bay

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Battle Creek (DH)

Fond du Lac at Kenosha

Kalamazoo at Madison

Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids

Eau Claire at Bismarck

Mankato at La Crosse

St. Cloud at Thunder Bay

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Willmar at Rochester

Prep

State tournament

Thursday's results

CLASS 1A

Semifinals

Mason City Newman 6, Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Lisbon 4, North Linn (Troy Mills) 2

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

Centerville 13, Wilton 0, 5 innings

I.C. Regina 4, Van Meter 3

Games today

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Waverly-Shell Rock (34-7) vs. Harlan (32-3), 11 a.m.

Davenport Assumption (32-10) vs. Sioux City Heelan (32-10), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Western Dubuque (34-9) vs. Urbandale (34-6), 5 p.m.

W.D.M. Valley (28-15) vs. C.R. Washington (26-17), 7:30 p.m.

Games Saturday

CLASS 1A

Championship

Mason City Newman (39-1) vs. Lisbon (36-0), 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A

Championship

Iowa City Regina (29-7) vs. Centerville (26-7), 1:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments