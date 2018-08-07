Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Las Vegas 9, Iowa 6
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
Northwoods League
(Second half)
NORTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;21;10;.677;--
La Crosse;21;11;.656;0.5
Willmar;21;11;.656;0.5
Mankato;20;11;.645;1.0
St. Cloud;17;14;.548;4.0
Rochester;15;16;.484;6.0
Eau Claire;14;17;.453;7.0
Bismarck;11;19;.371;9.5
Thunder Bay;9;22;.290;12.0
Waterloo;7;25;.219;14.5
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kenosha;23;10;.697;--
Battle Creek;19;13;.594;3.5
Madison;18;13;.581;4.0
Fond du Lac;16;15;.516;6.0
Kalamazoo;16;16;.500;6.5
Wis. Rapids;15;16;.484;7.0
Wisconsin;15;17;.469;7.5
Green Bay;14;17;.452;8.0
Lakeshore;13;18;.419;9.0
Rockford;9;23;.281;13.5
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 11:05 a.m.
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Willmar at Eau Claire
Rockford at Kenosha
Bismarck at Mankato
Duluth at Rochester
Kalamazoo at Madison
Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at La Crosse
GAMES THURSDAY
Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Battle Creek at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Rockford
Mankato at Eau Claire
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
La Crosse at Bismarck
Madison at Green Bay
Thunder Bay at St. Cloud
Rochester at Willmar
Prep
IHSBCA All-Star Series
SMALL EAST 4, LARGE EAST 1
Small East;010;012;0 -- 4;5;0
Large East;000;100;0 -- 1;5;5
WP -- Zach Miller (Denver). LP -- Braden Huston (I.C. West). Sv -- Austin Knob (Lisbon).
SMALL WEST 10, LARGE WEST 8
Small West;500;210;02 -- 10;13;3
Large West;112;310;00 -- 8;9;4
WP -- Colby Seuntjens (MVAOCOU). LP -- Nate Vance (Marshalltown). 2B -- Jake Morrison (Waukee), Carter Troncin (Urbandale), Will Moritz (W.D.M. Valley).
LARGE EAST 19, SMALL WEST 8
Small West;004;40 -- 8;11;4
Large East;397;0x -- 19;15;1
WP -- Casey Day (C.R. Prairie). LP -- Trey Jacobson (Estherville-Lincoln Central). 2B -- Ben Berg (Kuemper), Tony Barreca (N. Scott), Ethan Mitchell (Grinnell). 3B -- Levi Usher (C.R. Prairie).
Note: Brannan Hogan of Decorah had a two-run single.
SMALL EAST 6, LARGE WEST 5
Large West;030;000;020 -- 5;7;1
Small East;000;101;121 -- 6;11;2
WP -- Ryan Miller (N. Linn). LP -- Carter Troncin (Urbandale). 2B -- Jake Morrison (Waukee), Duncan Davitt (Indianola), Joel Vaske (Dyersville Beckman). 3B -- Luke Ira (Solon), Austin Krob (Lisbon).
SMALL EAST 5, SMALL WEST 3
Small West;002;100;000 -- 3;8;4
Small East;002;002;10x -- 5;8;0
WP -- Luke Ira (Solon). LP -- Nic McCay (Carlisle). 2B -- Jarod Harris (W. Delaware). 3B -- Jackson Bennett (Dyersville Beckman). HR -- Austin Krob (Lisbon).
LARGE WEST 9, LARGE EAST 4
Large West;000;400;410 -- 9;8;0
Large East;001;011;010 -- 4;5;2
WP -- Luke Llewellyn (Urbandale). LP -- Jacob Bockenstedt (C.R. Washington). 2B -- Bryce Butler (Mason City). 3B -- Wil Courtney (Dub. Hempstead).
Note: Decorah's Hogan had two hits.
Consolation
LARGE WEST 8, SMALL WEST 3
Large West;202;100;3 -- 8;10;2
Small West;001;110;0 -- 3;8;3
WP -- Duncan Davitt (Indianola). LP -- Garret Reisz (St. Albert). 2B -- Evan Appenzeller (Boone). 3B -- Carter Troncin (Urbandale).
Championship
SMALL EAST 5, LARGE EAST 0
Large East;000;000;0 -- 0;2;1
Small East;220;001;x -- 5;10;0
WP -- Caden Kratz (M.C. Newman). LP -- Connor Crabill (Dub. Hempstead). HR -- Ryan Miller (N. Linn).
MVPS -- Large West, Duncan Davitt (Indianola). Small West -- Garret Reisz (St. Albert). Large East -- Brooks Sunny (North Scott). Small East -- Austin Krob (Lisbon).
