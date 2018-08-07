Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Las Vegas 9, Iowa 6

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

Northwoods League

(Second half)

NORTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;21;10;.677;--

La Crosse;21;11;.656;0.5

Willmar;21;11;.656;0.5

Mankato;20;11;.645;1.0

St. Cloud;17;14;.548;4.0

Rochester;15;16;.484;6.0

Eau Claire;14;17;.453;7.0

Bismarck;11;19;.371;9.5

Thunder Bay;9;22;.290;12.0

Waterloo;7;25;.219;14.5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;23;10;.697;--

Battle Creek;19;13;.594;3.5

Madison;18;13;.581;4.0

Fond du Lac;16;15;.516;6.0

Kalamazoo;16;16;.500;6.5

Wis. Rapids;15;16;.484;7.0

Wisconsin;15;17;.469;7.5

Green Bay;14;17;.452;8.0

Lakeshore;13;18;.419;9.0

Rockford;9;23;.281;13.5

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 11:05 a.m.

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Willmar at Eau Claire

Rockford at Kenosha

Bismarck at Mankato

Duluth at Rochester

Kalamazoo at Madison

Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids

St. Cloud at La Crosse

GAMES THURSDAY

Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Fond du Lac at Rockford

Mankato at Eau Claire

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

La Crosse at Bismarck

Madison at Green Bay

Thunder Bay at St. Cloud

Rochester at Willmar

Prep

IHSBCA All-Star Series

SMALL EAST 4, LARGE EAST 1

Small East;010;012;0 -- 4;5;0

Large East;000;100;0 -- 1;5;5

WP -- Zach Miller (Denver). LP -- Braden Huston (I.C. West). Sv -- Austin Knob (Lisbon).

SMALL WEST 10, LARGE WEST 8

Small West;500;210;02 -- 10;13;3

Large West;112;310;00 -- 8;9;4

WP -- Colby Seuntjens (MVAOCOU). LP -- Nate Vance (Marshalltown). 2B -- Jake Morrison (Waukee), Carter Troncin (Urbandale), Will Moritz (W.D.M. Valley).

LARGE EAST 19, SMALL WEST 8

Small West;004;40 -- 8;11;4

Large East;397;0x -- 19;15;1

WP -- Casey Day (C.R. Prairie). LP -- Trey Jacobson (Estherville-Lincoln Central). 2B -- Ben Berg (Kuemper), Tony Barreca (N. Scott), Ethan Mitchell (Grinnell). 3B -- Levi Usher (C.R. Prairie).

Note: Brannan Hogan of Decorah had a two-run single.

SMALL EAST 6, LARGE WEST 5

Large West;030;000;020 -- 5;7;1

Small East;000;101;121 -- 6;11;2

WP -- Ryan Miller (N. Linn). LP -- Carter Troncin (Urbandale). 2B -- Jake Morrison (Waukee), Duncan Davitt (Indianola), Joel Vaske (Dyersville Beckman). 3B -- Luke Ira (Solon), Austin Krob (Lisbon).

SMALL EAST 5, SMALL WEST 3

Small West;002;100;000 -- 3;8;4

Small East;002;002;10x -- 5;8;0

WP -- Luke Ira (Solon). LP -- Nic McCay (Carlisle). 2B -- Jarod Harris (W. Delaware). 3B -- Jackson Bennett (Dyersville Beckman). HR -- Austin Krob (Lisbon).

LARGE WEST 9, LARGE EAST 4

Large West;000;400;410 -- 9;8;0

Large East;001;011;010 -- 4;5;2

WP -- Luke Llewellyn (Urbandale). LP -- Jacob Bockenstedt (C.R. Washington). 2B -- Bryce Butler (Mason City). 3B -- Wil Courtney (Dub. Hempstead).

Note: Decorah's Hogan had two hits.

Consolation

LARGE WEST 8, SMALL WEST 3

Large West;202;100;3 -- 8;10;2

Small West;001;110;0 -- 3;8;3

WP -- Duncan Davitt (Indianola). LP -- Garret Reisz (St. Albert). 2B -- Evan Appenzeller (Boone). 3B -- Carter Troncin (Urbandale).

Championship

SMALL EAST 5, LARGE EAST 0

Large East;000;000;0 -- 0;2;1

Small East;220;001;x -- 5;10;0

WP -- Caden Kratz (M.C. Newman). LP -- Connor Crabill (Dub. Hempstead). HR -- Ryan Miller (N. Linn).

MVPS -- Large West, Duncan Davitt (Indianola). Small West -- Garret Reisz (St. Albert). Large East -- Brooks Sunny (North Scott). Small East -- Austin Krob (Lisbon).

